The editors of Stranger Things have quietly fixed an error after fans noticed a historically inaccurate piece of clothing in the new season five episodes.

After the latest volume of the Netflix series was released December 25, viewers quickly pointed out that Holly Wheeler, played by Nell Fisher, was wearing an Under Armour shirt while she was trapped in Vecna’s lair in episode seven.

Under Armour was not founded until 1996 — nine years after the episode was set in 1987.

It took just a week of fans’ complaints about the anachronistic item for the series’ co-creators to edit the popular sportswear logo out of the new episodes ahead of the volume three release scheduled for New Year’s Eve. Netflix did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

“Stranger things trying to ‘Mandela effect’ us. They really went and edited out the UnderArmour logo on Holly’s shirt,” one fan reacted on X. Another added, “Just rewatching the last episode before the finale of Stranger Things, looks like they’ve fixed Holly’s under armour sleeve.”

‘Stranger Things’ fans noticed that Holly Wheeler was wearing an Under Armour shirt in one scene ( Netflix )

Before the branding was cut from the scene, viewers took to social media to joke about the accident, with one writing on X: “Didn’t know under armour was in the upside down.”

“Holly wearing Under Armour in season five of [Stranger Things] is more unsettling than Vecna,” another joked. “Did she tear through the fabric of space and time and go into the future?! I’m mostly joking but need clarity.”

The editing snafu is reminiscent of other times that popular TV shows forgot to edit out an anachronistic item.

Back in 2019, the internet was set ablaze when a Starbucks coffee cup was spotted in the background of a season eight episode of Game of Thrones. The item was completely out of place among the goblets and animal horns in the HBO fantasy series, and the production gaffe forced showrunners to issue a statement at the time acknowledging their mistake. The show’s errors continued when a water bottle was later seen in the series finale, prompting some fans to even call for a remake of the last season.

The Under Armour mistake was not the only reason that Stranger Things fans complained about the new season five episodes. The newest season of the hit science fiction show has sparked criticism among viewers, as many people have been disappointed by the latest installments. Many viewers had hoped for more action and at least one surprising death, but have instead found the storylines to be lackluster.

The fifth and final season’s penultimate volume was released on Christmas Day, nearly 10 years after the show premiered in 2016.

The Stranger Things finale will be released on Netflix on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.