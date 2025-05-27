Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stephen Graham has revealed he paid for the Adolescence production team’s rent while they filmed the hit Netflix series in numerous locations across Yorkshire.

The four-part drama, made by Graham and his wife Hannah Walter’s company Matriarch Productions, traces the disturbing journey of 13-year-old Jamie Miller, whose exposure to misogynistic online communities may have contributed to him killing a female classmate.

Adolescence became an instant success and the centre of a national conversation on incel culture, misogyny and the online “manosphere”. As discussed in Parliament, there were even calls for the programme to become mandatory viewing in schools.

Graham and Walters wanted to create opportunities for people from similar backgrounds to theirs while making the show. Working class representation in the film and TV industry has plummeted to the lowest level in a decade, to only eight per cent of the workforce.

Speaking to GQ, Graham said: “I’m not saying this to pat myself on the back…[We] paid to put people up, because they wouldn’t have been able to afford it. By going, ‘Look, we know how much you want it, we’ll cover the rent’ – that gives that person the opportunity to save money, and then on the next job, they can pay the rent.”

The This Is England star, 51, who describes himself as a “mixed-race working-class kid from a block of flats”, was born in Kirkby, six miles outside of Liverpool, and was raised by his mother, Marie, a social worker.

According to research conducted by the Creative Industries Policy and Evidence Centre at the University of Sheffield in 2024, the vast majority of people working in the film and TV industry are from middle or upper-class backgrounds.

Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham in ‘Adolescence’ ( Netflix )

Back in 2016, The Danish Girl actor Eddie Redmayne admitted to occasionally paying the rent for struggling actors due to the inaccessibility of accommodation.

He explained: “The greatest privilege that I had was that my parents lived in London. So when I was out of university and out of work for a year, working in a pub, I didn’t pay rent and I get letters from people trying to go to drama school and needing to pay their rent. And so that’s something I occasionally do. It’s impossibly expensive to live in London.”