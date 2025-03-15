Stephen Graham names Adolescence’s ‘biggest achievement’ as show becomes Netflix hit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adolescence creator Stephen Graham has shared what he considers the show’s “biggest achievement”.

The 51-year-old is the star and co-writer of the new acclaimed Netflix series, which follows the family of 13-year-old schoolboy, Jamie Miller, who is accused of the brutal murder of a young girl. Graham plays Jamie’s father, Eddie and warned parents to be “mindful” of the influences on their children.

Jamie is played by 15-year-old first-time actor Owen Cooper, who has fast become the show’s breakout star. His performance has been called “incredible” and “award-worthy” by social media users. Adolescence shot to number one on the streamer within hours of its release.

Graham told The Independent that the team behind the Netflix series were adamant that they would “create opportunities” through the show’s production, giving a chance to people “who may not normally have those opportunities”.

The A Thousand Blows star said that Cooper’s success had been the show’s “biggest achievement”, with the youngster now set to star as the young Heathcliff in forthcoming film Wuthering Heights alongside Margot Robbie.

open image in gallery Graham stars as Eddie Miller in ‘Adolescence’ ( Courtesy of Netflix )

“We always want to try and create opportunities for people who may not normally have those opportunities,” he said, explaining that the team had sought to find a young actor from regions in the north of England.

“From the very beginning it was a conscious decision [by the team] that we wanted someone who didn't have much experience. Like we did find little Tommo [This is England star Thomas Thurgoose] all those years ago.

“We wanted someone who didn't have a lot of experience, but we knew that what we were doing and what we were trying to ask this young person to do was cosmic in many ways. It's a huge undertaking, but we cast Owen, who had no experience, he'd done a couple of little theatre workshops, and he was just starting to do little bits in school.”

open image in gallery Cooper stars as the show’s lead ( Courtesy of Netflix )

Hailing from “a normal working class family from a normal council estate” Graham described Cooper’s family as “just wonderful, beautiful people”. Everyone unsuccessful in the audition for the role of Jamie was recruited as an extra in school scenes.

“But what we've managed to achieve, and for me it's the biggest achievement we've done throughout this whole process, is we've achieved something where it's risen his capabilities of doing this as a career to the extent where he's now working with Margot Robbie.”

He added: “It's bigger than us, this thing is bigger than us. So the opportunity is being created for him to flourish and have a career and to me that's the biggest achievement.”