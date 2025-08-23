Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Star Wars actor Katee Sackhoff has said that her role in the franchise left her with no confidence.

Battlestar Galactica actor Sackhoff appeared in spin-off series The Mandalorian alongside Pedro Pascal, playing Bo-Katan Kryze in season two and three.

Sackhoff struggled to “understand” her character, which left her feeling adrift with her acting career – so much so that she didn’t work for three years after.

“I lost all of my confidence after Mandalorian, all of it,” she said on her podcast The Sackhoff Show.

“I’ve always played two steps removed from myself in a sense. It always felt grounded in some part of my belly, of who I was. Bo-Katan is nowhere near who I am as a human being. Her life, what she wants – I didn’t understand her.

“As much as I understood her, I never felt her in my stomach. I never identified with her. I didn’t know how to find her.”

Sackhoff said her experiences after The Mandalorian “broke” her as she “started doubting everything about myself”.

“I’m not a strong auditioner on tape, and I was having to put myself on tape,” she explained.

“I wasn’t booking anything and, for three years, I basically didn’t work, and it just destroyed my confidence.”

Katee Sackhoff in ‘Star Wars’ series ‘The Mandalorian’ ( Disney )

Sackhoff has been working with a new manager and acting coach to restore her confidence. She’ll next be seen in a TV adaptation of 1974 Stephen King novel Carrie, which was made into a film starring Sissy Spacek in 1976.

It’s unknown whether Sackhoff will reprise her Star Wars role in The Mandalorian and Grogu, which is set to be released in cinemas on 22 May 2026.

In 2023, Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison expressed disappointment over The Mandalorian’s third season, which received a lacklustre response from viewers.

Morrison, whose own spin-off The Book of Boba Fett was released on Disney+ in 2021, was expecting to be in some episodes, but an appearance never came to fruition.

“I was supposed to be in The Mandalorian season three, but nobody rang me,” he told ComicBook.com.

“I was waiting for the phone call in New Zealand, waiting and wanting to give up.”