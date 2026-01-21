Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Long before social media fame and reality TV talent factories like American Idol and The Voice, there was Star Search.

Hosted by the legendary Ed McMahon, the talent show, which originally aired from 1983 to 1995, invited singers, dancers, spokesmodels and comedians to compete for cash prizes and a shot at stardom. It was briefly revived from 2003 to 2004 with host Arsenio Hall, though it failed to recapture the magic of the original.

Now, more than 20 years after Star Search came to an end, the classic talent show has once again been rebooted, this time by Netflix. The streamer has promised its version — hosted by Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, with Sarah Michelle Gellar, country star Jelly Roll and Chrissy Teigen on the judging panel — will feature bigger talent, higher stakes and a more interactive format.

As Netflix debuts its new (and supposedly improved) Star Search, here is a look back at the biggest success stories to come from the pioneering series.

Star Search premieres Tuesday on Netflix at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, and will be followed by new live episodes every Tuesday and Wednesday for five weeks until the finale in February.

Destiny’s Child (formerly Girls Tyme)

open image in gallery (L-R) Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, Beyoncé and LeToya Luckett of Destiny's Child, at the 1998 Soul Train Awards ( Getty )

Before Destiny’s Child became one of the hottest girl groups of the late Nineties, they competed on Star Search in 1993 under the name Girls Tyme. Then a six-piece group, made up of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, Támar Davis and sisters Nikki and Nina Taylor, they made it to the final, where they were ultimately defeated by the hairy rock band Skeleton Crew.

Reflecting on the loss years later in a YouTube clip for her self-titled fifth studio album, Beyoncé called the setback a “defining moment in my life.” “I was only nine years old. At that time, you don’t realize that you could work super hard and give everything you have and lose,” the “Crazy In Love” singer said. “It was the best message for me.”

Britney Spears

open image in gallery Britney Spears in 1999 posing with her Silicon CD Award for her 'Baby One More Time' album ( Getty Images )

At 10 years old, Spears made her on-screen debut in 1992, auditioning for Star Search with Eva Tanguay’s “I Don’t Care.” Her cover landed her a second-round performance, where she sang “Love Can Build a Bridge” by The Judds. Though she was eliminated after losing to Marty Thomas, who would later make a name for himself on Broadway, her appearance marked the beginning of her stratospheric rise to fame.

Usher

open image in gallery Usher pictured in 2001 at a fan CD signing ( Getty Images )

In 1991, Star Search welcomed a 13-year-old Usher on the show. While the “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love” hitmaker didn’t end up winning the series, his performance of Boyz II Men’s “End of the Road” caught the eye of LaFace Records executive L.A. Reid, leading to his first record deal. Three years later, he released his eponymous album, Usher.

Justin Timberlake

open image in gallery Justin Timberlake at the MTV studios in 2002 to tease debut album, 'Justified' ( Getty Images )

Clad in head-to-toe cowboy costuming, Timberlake appeared on Star Search in 1992 under the name Justin Randall. For his audition, the 11-year-old covered country star Alan Jackson’s “Love’s Got a Hold On You.” Despite his early elimination, his performance helped him land his role on Disney’s The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.

Christina Aguilera

open image in gallery Christina Aguilera performing at the Honda Center (formerly Arrowhead Pond) in 2000 ( Getty Images )

The “Genie In a Bottle” artist was just nine when she auditioned for Star Search in 1990 with a powerful rendition of “A Sunday Kind of Love” by Etta James. Even at such a young age, her voice already contained the unique grittiness she’s famous for today. Aguilera ultimately made it to the semi-finals before being voted off. She would eventually join Timberlake and Spears as a member of the Mickey Mouse Club.

Dave Chappelle

open image in gallery Dave Chappelle performing a set at MTV Studios in 2003 ( Getty Images )

Chappelle made Star Search history as the youngest comedian ever to compete on the show at 19 years old in 1993. In his opening set, he made jokes about Batman and working as a Domino’s delivery driver. He went on to make two additional appearances before being defeated by comedian Lester Barrie. The competition offered him a national platform to showcase his comedic talents.

Adam Sandler

open image in gallery Adam Sandler at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Little Nicky' in 2000 ( Getty Images )

During his early years in comedy, Sandler made his way onto Star Search in 1987. Although he didn’t win, the series put him on the map as a standout comedian. A few years later, he was hired as a writer for Saturday Night Live before joining as a featured cast member from 1991 to 1995.

Rosie O’Donnell

open image in gallery Rosie O'Donnell at the 2001 National Magazine Awards ( Getty Images )

One of the few notable female comedians to appear on Star Search was O’Donnell. She finished the series as a semi-finalist in 1984 and was later brought back for a follow-up episode, where she told the audience that the show “did really help my career.” She went on to appear in the Eighties sitcom Gimme a Break! and in movies such as A League of Their Own, Now and Then and Exit to Eden. She also fronted her own talk show, The Rosie O’Donnell Show, from 1996 to 2002.

Kevin James

open image in gallery Kevin James performs at Hollywood's Henry Fonda Music Box Theater in 2003 ( Getty Images )

Before his breakout role on the sitcom The King of Queens, James competed on Star Search as a stand-up comedian in 1995. While he made it through several rounds, he didn’t end up winning the overall competition. Still, his appearance served as an early stepping stone in his career, as he ended up featuring in a string of comedy classics, including Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009), Grown Ups (2010) and Grown Ups 2 (2013).

Brad Garrett

open image in gallery Brad Garrett photographed in 1997 ( Getty Images )

Unlike many of his celebrity peers who also appeared on Star Search, Garrett was among the few to actually win the competition. The Everybody Loves Raymond alum competed in 1984, going on to become the show’s first grand champion in the comedy category. He walked away with the $100,000 prize and was invited to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

Pitbull

open image in gallery Pitbull at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards ( Getty Images )

Before becoming better known as Pitbull, the Grammy-winning rapper auditioned for Star Search in 1994 under his real name, Armando Pérez. He was 13 at the time, and though his appearance was brief, he eventually rose to fame 10 years later with the release of his 2004 debut album, M.I.A.M.I. By 2009, he gained international recognition with his record, Pitbull Starring in Rebelution.

Ray Romano

open image in gallery Ray Romano poses for pictures at the 2000 Grammy Awards ( Getty Images )

Years before his Emmy-winning role on the seminal sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, Romano participated in Star Search in 1989, facing an early elimination. In a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he recalled feeling “so deflated” by the loss, and instead of staying longer in L.A., where the taping was held, he flew back home to New York. “My wife’s water broke that day, and she had the baby 24 hours later,” he said. “So it was kind of a blessing that Geechy Guy beat me. I’ll never forget that guy.”

Sutton Foster

open image in gallery Sutton Foster attends the opening night after-party of the Broadway musical 'Thoroughly Modern Millie' in 2002 ( Getty Images )

Before she became a two-time Tony-winning Broadway star, Foster tried out for Star Search. She made it all the way to the finals but was beaten by 1990 champion Richard H. Blake, who also later appeared on Broadway. “Every time I see him, I give him squinty eyes,” Foster joked in 2017 on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Martin Lawrence

open image in gallery Martin Lawrence at his Hollywood hand and footprint ceremony in 2001 ( Getty Images )

Lawrence’s comedy career was just starting to take off with performances at New York City’s legendary Improv Theatre comedy club when he won a performance spot on Star Search in 1987. He made it through to the finals but didn’t win. His performance, however, impressed executives at Columbia Pictures TV, who offered him his first acting role as Maurice Warfield in What’s Happening Now!!

Alanis Morissette

open image in gallery Alanis Morissette live at Seattle's Memorial Stadium in 2000 ( Getty Images )

Morissette was a teenage contestant on Star Search in 1990. Going by the stage name Alanis Nadine, she performed an original song. Despite showcasing expert control over her vocals, she was eliminated. It was five years later that she released her third and most famous album, Jagged Little Pill, which featured hits “Ironic” and “You Oughta Know.”

LeAnn Rimes

open image in gallery LeAnn Rimes attends the 1997 Billboard Music Awards ( Getty Images )

Rimes was one of Star Search’s youngest contestants, making her appearance at eight years old in 1991. She triumphed in the first round before losing in the second. Still, her prodigious talents had a significant impact on her music career, leading her to perform around her home state of Texas. In 1993, she independently released her debut album, All That, followed by her first major-label album, Blue (1996), which became a massive success.

Billy Porter

open image in gallery Billy Porter in 2006 at the after-party for The Public Sings: A 50th Anniversary Celebration ( Getty Images )

Porter appeared on the same 1992 season of Star Search as Spears, though they didn’t compete in the same category. Spears competed in the junior vocalist group, while Porter was a part of the male vocalist lineup. The Broadway icon and Pose actor was named the champion of his category and earned the $100,000 prize, though he later revealed he took home only $44,000 after taxes.

“Then I didn’t have a financial person to talk me through it. I’m from the hood, so I didn’t know what to do,” Porter admitted on a 2021 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “I should’ve bought an apartment in Midtown. I didn’t know that was what you were supposed to do with your money, so it just sat in the bank. And I got my teeth fixed because I had gaps in between all my teeth. I was trying to be a movie star, so I was like, ‘Well let me fix these teeth, these holy teeth!’”

