Squid Game season 2 trailer gives fans a glimpse at terrifying new contests

The first proper look at Squid Game season two has been released by Netflix, with the Korean show giving us a glimpse of several new grim contests the contestants must survive.

Squid Game was a massive success for Netflix when the first season was released in 2021 and even spawned a real-life spin-off.

Season two is set to be released on 26 December, with the newest trailer showing Lee Jung-jae‘s Player 456, attempting to end the sadistic games once and for all by re-entering the competition.

A lot of the visuals that we are presented with will be familiar to fans, such as the Red Light Green Light game and the transparent piggy bank full of money but it looks like several new games have been added to proceedings.

We are given a teasing glance at a sinister game of X’s and O’s, while there also appears to be the addition of a hair-raising interpretation of a merry-go-round.

open image in gallery ‘Squid Game ‘season 2 ( Netflix )

With the show less than a month away from being released, fans are naturally excited to see what season 2 has in store.

“I am so excited for the new season,” said one person.

Another fan said: “Post Christmas plans are made now.”

A third joked: “Can’t wait to be traumatised again”

The official description for season two states: “Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organisation proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.”

open image in gallery ‘Squid Game’ season 2 ( JuHan Noh for Netflix )

Show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk opened up about what the audience can expect to see in season two of the hit dystopian thriller.

“Honestly when I was creating season one I didn’t plan in any detail that there would be a second season,” Hwang told The Hollywood Reporter.

“However, I did have something in mind that if there were to ever be a second season, I had this idea of what story I would tell; I thought it would be the story of Gi-hun turning away from where he was at the end of season one and going back into the games in order to put a stop to the game.”

He added that “throughout seasons two and three, it’s going to be about that very journey by Gi-hun that you’re going to be following, both physically and emotionally.”