A Netflix hidden gem with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score has been enjoying a resurgence years after its release.

Each month, the streaming service adds a large selection of new titles, pushing its existing movies and TV shows further down the watchlist.

With such an exhaustive library to work through, it’s hard to know what to prioritise, even when Netflix recommends choices based on viewing habits.

For everything being suggested to you, there are countless more titles you’re probably missing out on – one of which has been unearthed three years after its debut.

Titled The Playlist, the six-part show tells a fictionalised account of the creation of music streaming platform Spotify. The miniseries, as flagged by Unilad, appeared to pass a lot of subscribers by when it premiered in October 2022.

Inspired by the book Spotify Untold , written by Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud, the series imagines the tumultuous journey experienced by entrepreneur and Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek (Edvin Endre) and Martin Lorentzon (Christian Hillborg), Ek’s business partner.

The show dedicates each episode to a different facet of the music industry – and builds to a rather strange climax that needs to be seen to be believed.

Many have praised the show for offering a scathing critique of the music industry, with critic Kate Sánchez writing: “The Playlist is near perfect. The miniseries sets the bar high for all biographical dramas to come after it.”

open image in gallery Fictionalised Spotify drama ‘The Playlist’ on Netflix ( Netflix )

Others hailed the way the show “tells the story of Spotify from various perspectives”, adding: “That structure helps slice up a story that doesn’t have a ton of conflict.”

While The Playlist didn’t break through upon its initial release, the reviews were mostly positive – so much so that it has a perfect score on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, Netflix users were recently left frustrated by the cancellation of an acclaimed series after just one season.

The streaming service has made a habit of prematurely cancelling acclaimed shows over the years, with the most controversial cases including The OA, Mindhunter and Kaos, all of which were canned despite securing a cult fanbase.

Another title that has fallen victim to an untimely cancellation is murder mystery series The Residence, starring Orange is the New Black’s Uzo Aduba.

open image in gallery ‘The Residence’ is destined to become a Netflix hidden gem ( Netflix )

The Residence followed eccentric detective Cordelia Cupp (Aduba), who is invited to the White House to solve a murder that was committed during a state dinner.

Reviews for the series were positive upon its release in March, with fans and critics expressing hope that Cordelia Cupp would return to solve more mysteries in future seasons – in a similar vein to Benoit Blanc, Daniel Craig’s detective in the Knives Out film series.

While the show earned strong ratings for the streaming giant, it is believed that Netflix bosses had higher expectations for its performance. The show’s overall success may have also been impacted by the fact it arrived a week after the release of Adolescence, one of Netflix’s most successful titles.