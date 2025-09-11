Comedy Central pulls South Park episode mocking Charlie Kirk off air after shooting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedy Central has removed a re-run of a recent South Park episode that mocked Charlie Kirk from its cable schedule.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University yesterday.

The episode in question, “Got a Nut”, first aired on August 6, 2025. It showed South Park mainstay Eric Cartman visiting college campuses for “debates” like Kirk, adopting his hairstyle and mannerisms.

Deadline reports that while a re-run of the episode was removed from the Comedy Central schedule on Wednesday night, it remains available to stream on Paramount+.

In the wake of Kirk’s death, some MAGA supporters have blamed the South Park episode for his killing.

The episode, which ends with the ‘Charlie Kirk Award for Young Masterdebaters’ being handed out, was described as “hilarious” by Kirk himself in a TikTok posted on August 7.

However, some of Kirk’s supporters believe the parody may have helped to lead to the shooting.

“You know what, f*** it. Let’s blame South Park,” one wrote on X,.“Blame the media. Blame leftist rhetoric. These people hate you and want to see you dead. If they’ll kill Charlie Kirk and piss on his grave, they’ll do it to any of us.”

“Trey Parker and Matt Stone are responsible for this,” posted a second, referring to the creators of the show.

“South Park certainly fomented the hatred necessary to get Kirk assassinated,” a third said.

Johnny MAGA, a popular account with nearly 250,000 followers, said: “South Park attacking Charlie Kirk’s college campus events and mocking his Christian faith just a few weeks ago,” and added a clip from the episode with the caption: “Monsters”.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has led a growing number of conservative commentators blaming the “radical left” for Kirk’s death, despite the identity of the shooter currently being unknown.

In an evening address on Wednesday, the US president said: “For years those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals. This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we’re seeing in our country today and it must stop right now.

“My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity, and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it, as well as those who go after our judges, law enforcement officials and everyone else who brings order to our country.”