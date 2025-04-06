Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saturday Night Live made sure to remove a brief moment of audience swearing from the latest episode’s live broadcast before it was rebroadcasted.

During the Weekend Update segment, co-host Colin Jost welcomed fellow cast member Ego Nwodim to comment on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner organizers’ controversial decision to axe Amber Ruffin from the comedy slot at the forthcoming event to avoid “politics of division.”

“I’m just gonna come out and say it. They should let me do the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” Nwodim declared, explaining that each year comedians ruffle feathers by “talking trash” about the White House and media rather than making fun of the dinner itself.

After Jost argued that an entire comedy set couldn’t just be about the food, Nwodim got up to prove him wrong. Going on to crack several jokes about the “rank” and “bland” food, she then brought out her stand-up persona, Miss Eggy, to serve up a few more quips.

“Miss Eggy just trynna get fed, get some, and get that Uber home. The hell?!” she said, continuing on about how sex is “a little different after 50.”

“Miss Eggy go over easy,” she added.

“And Cory Booker out here with his fillibuster. Shoot,” Nwodim began, referring to the New Jersey Senator’s recent record-breaking 25-hour anti-Trump Senate speech.

“I had my fill of busters. Because these men ain’t what?” she asked, prompting the studio audience to respond with a unanimous: “S***.”

The crowd’s unexpected reply left Nwodim, Jost, and co-host Michael Che in complete shock. “We finna get fined for that,” Nwodim said, noting the correct response she had been looking for was “worth a damn.”

“Y’all gonna have to pay for that. Lorne’s gonna be mad at y’all,” she warned. “In conclusion, thank you White House for having a b****.”

In both the uploaded version of the sketch on YouTube and the streaming version out now on Peacock, the crowd’s one-word profanity has been bleeped out and the audio has been entirely cut.

Elsewhere during the episode — hosted by Jack Black and featuring musical guests Elton John and Brandi Carlile — James Austin Johnson spoofed President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement in which he detailed his widespread tariffs.

Taking the stage dressed as Trump, the comedian promised to make “Make America Great Depression Again.”

“Thank you all for coming out to hear about tariffs. My favorite word, tariff, which, of course, is short for a-terrific-idea,” said Johnson’s Trump, calling the tax on Americans the “backbone of my incredible plan for our economy.”

“It’s actually even better than a plan, because it’s a series of random numbers, like the numbers on the computer screen in Severance,” he added. “You have no idea what the hell they mean, but I know what the numbers mean … They mean we’re gonna make America wealthy again. You know you’re gonna check your stock portfolio in a couple days and think ‘I’m almost too wealthy.’”

But before all that, the president said, “We’re going to do MAGDA — Make America Great Depression Again … It’ll be better than great. It’ll be a fantastic, unbelievable depression, the likes of which have never been seen before.”