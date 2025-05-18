Michael Che apologizes to Scarlett Johansson on SNL after ‘vulgar’ joke about her body

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Colin Jost finally got his revenge on Michael Che after his vulgar joke about Scarlett Johansson back in December.

On Saturday Night Live, Che brought out Johansson — this week’s host and Jost’s wife — for the “Weekend Update” joke swap section where the two comedians read out lines written for the other to say.

“You know, before I tell another joke, I want to take this opportunity to apologize to someone I hurt,” Che said, before inviting Johansson on stage.

“You know, last time we did Joke Swap, I made Colin do some tasteless jokes comparing your vagina to Costco roast beef,” Che told her.

Continuing his forced apology, he continued: “The fact is, I was just lashing out because I’m jealous. I’ve never even seen a human vagina. And notice I said human. Because I once spent the summer on a farm.”

Che confessed: “Maybe I’m just embarrassed about my own body. I can’t even take my hoodie off during sex because I have more nipples than a pregnant dog.”

Johansson replied: “Yes, I have heard that about you.”

During the SNL’s December holiday edition, Jost was made to read several jokes that took aim at Johannson’s age, their baby and their sex life.

The most brutal joke came at the end of the segment. “Costco has removed the roast beef sandwich from its menu, but I ain’t tripping,” Jost began. “I be eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid.”

The cameras quickly switched to show Johannson, who was watching from a screen backstage in complete shock. “Oh my god!” she said through laughs. “Holy s***.”

Finishing the gag, Jost said: “Naw, I’m just playing, baby. You know I don’t go downtown.”

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have been married since 2020

Reflecting on the jaw-dropping moment in a March interview with InStyle, Johannson said: “It was so vulgar. I just can't believe that they went there. I was like — it was so gross. It was really gross. And, like, old-school gross.”

While the actor said she had been warned that a “vagina joke” was going to be made, she didn’t realize it was going to be at her expense.

“I was like, ‘I mean, it's a vagina joke, how bad could it be?’ And then as soon as the Costco photo came up, I was like, No! No, Michael!’” she remembered.

“They were waiting for me to react. I felt insane,” Johannson added of the backstage cameras. “I was like, ‘I think I'm going to faint.’”

“The fact that it took on a full To Catch a Predator-style reveal or whatever,” she continued, “that was so intense. All of a sudden, it was like a whole bunch of people holding up lights, and a guy with a video camera.”

Johansson has been married to Jost since 2020. The couple shares a three-year-old son named Cosmo.