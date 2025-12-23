Saturday Night Live writer asks for help amid sister’s disappearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saturday Night Live scribe Jimmy Fowlie is seeking the public’s help in locating his younger sister, who has been missing since late November.

Christina Lynn Downer, 38, was last heard from in late November, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She is 38 years old, 5-foot-1, and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Fowlie, 40, shared his sister’s missing persons poster Monday on Instagram.

“My sister has been missing and we are worried that she isn’t safe,” he wrote in the caption. “Her married name is Downer but she may go by Christina Fowlie. Please share this so that if anyone has seen her, they can give any information to the police. The phone number is 213 996 1800 and her case number is 25237639. She was last seen in LA. thank you.”

Alongside her missing persons poster, Fowlie included a string of recent photos of his sister, including a selfie of the two of them inside what appears to be a casino.

'SNL' scribe Jimmy Fowlie (right) is asking for the public's help to find his younger sister, Christina (left) ( jimmyfowlie/Instagram )

Fowlie has been writing for NBC’s long-running sketch series since 2022. His most popular sketch includes the viral “Domingo” skit, originally titled “Domingo: Bridesmaid Speech,” performed by Ariana Grande last year.

He is also an actor, known for appearances in the popular five-season sitcom Search Party, starring Alia Shawkat, The Other Two, Good Girls, The Goldbergs and 2 Broke Girls. He last starred in FX’s recently canceled comedy series English Teacher.

Before joining SNL, Fowlie created and starred in the two-season web comedy series Go-Go Boy Interrupted, a queer YouTube show adapted from a Groundlings sketch comedy act of the same name.

Meanwhile, ahead of Saturday’s episode of SNL, longtime cast member Bowen Yang announced his exit. His final episode was hosted by his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande and featured Cher as the musical guest.

“I loved working at SNL, and most of all i loved the people. i was there at a time when many things in the world started to seem futile, but working at 30 rock taught me the value in showing up anyway when people make it worthwhile,” Yang said on Instagram following the episode.

“I’m grateful for every minute of my time there. i learned about myself (bad with wigs). i learned about others (generous, vulnerable, hot). i learned that human error can be nothing but correct. i learned that comedy is mostly logistics and that it will usually fail until it doesn’t, which is the besssst.”