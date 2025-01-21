Silent Witness fans in tears as they demand major change from show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fans of Silent Witness were brought to tears by the show’s latest episode and have demanded a major change to forensic pathologist Dr Nikki Alexander’s storyline.

The long-running BBC drama, which began in 1996, aired an emotional episode this week as the Lyell squad searched for the remains of a woman whose hand was discovered in a waterway.

It quickly emerged that the woman was Faith, a missing barrister, who had previously been troubled by a man called Stefan who later became the lead suspect in her death.

Dr Alexander (Emilia Fox) then visited Faith’s partner, Lucy, and revealed that there was some hope the barrister may still be alive.

After discovering unknown DNA on Faith’s hand while looking for clues, Dr Alexander suggested the barrister’s son, Josh, undergo DNA testing.

Lucy then tearfully asked the forensic pathologist: “What do I say to him? How on earth do I tell him?” to which Dr Alexander assured her: “I promise we’re doing everything we can to find Faith.”

Silent Witness fans were moved by Dr Alexander’s subsequent interaction with Faith’s son, Josh, and argued the pathologist should have children of her own in forthcoming seasons.

open image in gallery Emilia Fox in ‘Silent Witness’ as Dr Nikki Alexander ( BBC )

“Nikki and another child. Please make this woman a Mum,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

“And one again we see Nikki’s maternal nature and love of children in dealing with Josh. Surely this must be pointing to something…” another person speculated.

"They way Nikki looks at the kid and makes him feel so comfortable with her in an instant. She’s so maternal,” a third person added alongside a crying emoji.

“She would make the sweetest mom,” another fan added.

Although Dr Alexander’s character has always been portrayed to have a caring nature and empathy for children, the pathologist has never had children of her own.

Back in season 25, Nikki revealed to her fiancé Jack Hodgson that she and her ex-husband Tom Faulker had a child who was stillborn at eight months when she was 21 years old.

“We were having a baby and I lost it. It was a stillbirth at eight months. It was devastating, I spent my 21st birthday in hospital,” she said.

“When I got out, I knew it was over with Tom, I just wanted to be on my own and start again. Wipe the slate. He lost his child and then he lost me, and I barely looked around to see if he was still standing.”

open image in gallery David Caves and Emilia Fox as Jack Hodgson and Nikki Alexander on ‘Silent Witness' ( BBC )

Speaking to press about her character’s forthcoming nuptials, Fox said she thinks Dr Alexander is “in denial” about wedding planning.

“They’re two people who’ve been great friends and who have loved each other and supported each other in different ways,” she said.

“Then they’ve admitted their love for each other and come together and now they’re seeing whether they can work together and have a relationship. This is the next stage of commitment.”