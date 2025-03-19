Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adam Scott has revealed he receives “borderline abusive” answerphone messages from stars Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell demanding to know what’s going to happen next on his hit show Severance.

The 51-year-old Parks and Recreation actor plays the lead role of Mark Scout in the Apple TV+ sci-fi series about workers whose brains are “severed” so they don’t remember their days in the office while in the outside world.

The series, which airs new episodes weekly, is notorious for leaving viewers with cliffhanger endings.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Scott explained that his friends Shepard, a podcaster, and The Good Place actor Bell often call him wanting to know what will happen next.

Clarkson played a series of messages, including one in which Shepard says: “All right, you son of a b****, Bell and I just sat here, on the edge of our seat, waiting to find out what happens when you guys come to.”

Bell can be heard yelling "You losers!" in the background.

Adam Scott in ‘Severance' ( Apple Tv+ )

“Oh, buddy, are we f***ing pissed that this episode just ended,” Shepard added.

In another clip, Shepard attempted to leave Scott with a cliffhanger of his own, with the Armchair Expert host saying: “Quick update you’d probably find funny. My wife just ran through a plate glass window off the second story of our home and was rushed to the hospital."

"You probably want to know if she’s still alive... I will tell you next week!”

In another message, Shepard simply said: “If you’re listening to this message and you’re not on set, f*** you."

Scott responded to that one, saying in his own message: “Dax, just in response to your unbelievably ridiculous and insulting audio message, not only am I not filming right now, I’m sitting in a jacuzzi, relaxing. So, so far — so far away from even being close to filming. So I guess what I’m trying to say is, again, eat s***.”

The finale of Severance season two is set to air later this week. It was recently confirmed that the episode, titled “Cold Habor,” will clock in at a record-breaking 76 minutes.

In a five-star review of the show’s second season, The Independent’s Annabel Nugent wrote: “Bottling the bolt-from-the-blue brilliance for a second season is infinitely tougher, but Severance pulls it off with style, balancing its various tones as expertly and effortlessly as a waiter during a Friday night rush. Thankfully, it is still one of the best shows on TV – certainly, one worth rushing home from the office to watch.”