Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Viewers of the most underappreciated TV show of 2023 have been left distraught by a new update.

Earlier this year, Netflix quietly added Scavengers Reign, an adult animated science-fiction series that was suspected to have fallen foul to an unceremonious cancellation alongside Julia and Our Flag Means Death.

The 12-episode series gained a cult fan base after premiering on Warner Bros-owned service Max in October 2023, and many had hoped that its addition to Netflix might lead to wider popularity and the greenlight for more episodes, especially considering the show had a perfect 100 per cent score on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

But its creators have now revealed that hopes for a follow-up have officially disintegrated, and that the series, at the time of writing, will not be returning for a second season.

On Tuesday (5 November), co-creator Joe Bennett wrote on Instagram: “As of right now, Scavengers Reign is not being renewed for a second season. I wanted to let everyone know directly because I really love our fanbase, they’ve been such champions for the show, and I don’t want to leave everyone hanging.

“We’ve had to fight tooth and nail every step of the way to get this show made, starting all the way back in 2016 with the Scavengers short film to the release of the first season last year.

He described their passion for the show as “a case study for believing in something and persevering through a million and one hurdles”, adding: “But it got made, thanks especially to so many people who supported it along the way, in big and small ways.

“I want to thank some of those people, starting with my co-creator Charles Huettner, Chris Prynoski and everyone at @titmouseinc, my home base at @greenstreetpictures , the writers, directors, and so many incredible artists who worked tirelessly on the show, and the folks at Max who were incredible partners to work with.”

Bennett assured fans that “this is not the end” and said he is “ready to make another season” if anybody picks the show up. Excitingly, he also shared “a teaser for what was going to come in the second season” that his tema produced in-house.

He concluded the statement: “Thanks again to everyone who watched and supported the show.”

open image in gallery ‘Scavengers Reign’ is one of the most under-seen sci-fi gems of the past decade ( Max )

After watching the teaser for what would have been season two, fans are feeling even more distraught by the cancellation news.

“The first season is an absolute masterpiece, it’s a shame it doesn’t get more hype,” one person responded, with another chiming in: “It’s so rare to find new original sci-fi that has this much of a distinct feeling and POV. I need season two.”

Another added: “This show was that hidden gem that showed up on my doorstep one day, and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since! It was beautiful and thought-provoking, the perfect example of how animation is the prime medium for our creative stories to blossom!”

Despite being cancelled after just one season, the series remains a worthwhile watch that will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the best one-season shows of the century.

open image in gallery ‘Scavengers Reign’ fans are lamenting the premature end of the hidden gem ( Max )

The use of animation impressively introduces viewers to the world of Vesta, a planet filled with extraordinary shape-shifting life forms, ranging from vegetation to animals.

Vesta is the planet that survivors of spaceship Demeter find themselves stranded on, with the series’s 12 episodes showing these characters attempting to navigate their way back to each other through the increasingly dangerous alien world.

Leading the voice cast of Scavengers Reign are Wunmi Mosaku, Sunite Mani and Alia Shawkat, with Skyler Gisondo, Freddy Rodriguez and The Walking Dead star Pollyanna McIntosh featuring in guest roles..

Earlier this year, Warrior, another of Max’s axed shows, was added to the streaming service, with the show’s cast expressing hope of a renewal should it top the streaming service’s most-watched charts. However, it’s set to be removed this month alongside a slew of other movies and TV shows.