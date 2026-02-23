Savannah Chrisley shares verdict on The View stars after divisive guest hosting spot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Savannah Chrisley is reflecting on her controversial week as a guest host on The View.

The MAGA-supporting reality star, 28, stepped in to fill co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin’s maternity leave spot as the conservative voice on ABC’s talk show panel last week.

Her appearance on the show sparked backlash across social media due to her support of President Donald Trump, with her stance going on to fuel an on-air clash with her co-host, Sunny Hostin.

But despite tense interactions and online criticism, Chrisley admitted that her experience on the show went more smoothly than she expected.

“I came into this with some ideas of what was going to happen,” Chrisley said on the show’s Behind the Table podcast. “I thought Whoopi [Goldberg] and Joy [Behar] were going to be a pain in my ass and just these mean women. And I was wrong... Yes, I was wrong, and I went into this, and it goes to show: stop judging.”

open image in gallery Savannah Chrisley admitted that she clashed with her co-host Sunny Hostin during her time as a guest host on ‘The View’ ( ABC )

Chrisley said that she got along with Behar more easily than she anticipated, saying: “Joy and I had a blast off camera. I mean, she’s hysterical, and she was asking me about my parents. She was like, ‘What did they go to prison for?’ I go, ‘Joy, you should know. You called them tax cheats.’”

She added, “It’s the funniest thing, though. Like, you literally tell her something, and she talks about it, and then she forgets it.”

The Chrisleys were known for their Chrisley Knows Best series on USA Network, which followed the tight-knit family’s wealthy lifestyle. However, parents Todd and Julie were indicted on charges of bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion in 2022 and went on to be found guilty and sentenced to years in prison.

Trump pardoned Todd and Julie in May 2025, resulting in the family’s adoration and outspoken support of the president.

Although she got along with Behar, Chrisley said that her relationship with Hostin, a former federal prosecutor, was not as amicable.

open image in gallery Savannah Chrisley came under fire for her comments supporting Donald Trump while guest hosting ABC's 'The View' ( Middle East Images )

“I’m the only one at the table who believes differently,” Chrisley explained on the podcast. “I thought there was going to be some contention.

“Day one was a little iffy. Sunny and I, we didn’t have words, but during a commercial break it was conversation about my parents, and she was like, ‘Well, didn’t a jury convict them?’ And I was like, ‘Did you know that prosecutors were spewing false information and there was Fourth Amendment violations, Brady violations?’”

She continued: “So there was a little hostility there. She’s a prosecutor, so I was like, ‘I’m not a fan of hers.’ But then today she and I had a conversation off camera. She was like, ‘Well, I didn’t understand this.’ And I was like, ‘I am sorry if I came off as defensive. It’s obviously my family and I’m always going to defend them.’”

Chrisley said to her co-hosts on her last day on The View: “I want to thank you all for giving me a voice and allowing me to sit at the table and believe totally differently, but have conversations that are hard and respectful.”

She then called out the show’s audience for sending her “hateful messages” online throughout her time on the show.

After Chrisley’s guest hosting stint, conservative commentator Amanda Carpenter will be the next woman stepping in for Griffin while she remains on maternity leave.