Colin Jost jokes Harry and Meghan key to UK-US trade deal: ‘Britain demands we keep these two’
The comedian riffed on the trade deal during the Weekend Update segment
Colin Jost made a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, joking that the couple were inadvertently at the heart of the recent UK-US trade deal.
During the Weekend Update segment of the sketch show, 42-year-old Jost said: “President Trump also announced a new trade deal with the U.K. that will reopen British markets for American companies.”
He added: “All that Britain demands in return is that we keep these two,” as a photo of Harry and Meghan flashed up behind him.
Earlier this week, President Trump unveiled a "historic agreement" with the UK during a press conference in the Oval Office, which the U.K.’s Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer joined by phone.
Jost also commented on reports that Trump is trying to create tension between his potential successors, Marco Rubio and JD Vance. The comedian joked: “Mostly by pointing at them and saying: ‘Kiss!’”
Elsewhere in this week’s SNL episode, host Walton Goggins reacted to some of the unkind headlines directed at his newfound sex symbol status.
The 53-year-old star of The White Lotus and The Righteous Gemstones was hosting the sketch show for the first time.During his monologue Goggins referred to the popularity of his White Lotus role as Rick Hatchett, noting that the character “is pretty brooding, which the internet seemed to find attractive.”
He said friends had asked him what it was like becoming a sex symbol at 53 years old, to which he responded: “Fantastic...until I Googled myself and read some of the headlines.”
He then read out a series of real headlines about himself, starting with Cosmopolitan asking: “Are We All Horny for Walton Goggins’s Receding Hairline?”
Goggins responded: “I've had the same hairline since I was seven. It's not receding. It's holding its ground!”
Another headline, from Slate, read: “His Hair Is Greasy. His Eyes Are Bulging. I Think I’m in Love.”
Goggins called that one: “Beautiful journalism.”
Finally the actor pointed out a headline from Yahoo News that read: “Hollywood’s Newest Heartthrob Is a Greasy, Depressing Little Man Whom No One Saw Coming.”
Goggins joked: “For some reason, the part of that headline that offends me the most is the word ‘whom’. It just sounds pretentious.”
Later in the show, Goggins reunited with his White Lotus co-star Sam Rockwell. Despite online rumours, he was not joined by his onscreen partner from that show, Aimee Lou Wood.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments