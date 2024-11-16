Strictly’s Sarah Hadland in tears as she explains meaning behind Couples Choice dance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sarah Hadland became emotional as she detailed the motivation behind her latest Strictly Come Dancing performance.

The Miranda star, 53, danced a Couple’s Choice to “Padam Padam” by Kylie Minogue with her professional partner Vito Coppola at Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Saturday night (16 November).

Hadland explained in footage ahead of her routine how many messages she had received from women her age who had given up on dancing and felt afraid to return to the stage after so many years had passed.

Becoming tearful, the Waterloo Road actor said to the camera: “Other people aren’t telling me what I can and can’t do. I am.”

She continued: “I would say to any woman out there if you think you can’t do something you can always push yourself. You set your own limits because I’ve discovered something.”

As she wiped away tears, Hadland explained: “These are happy tears. I didn’t expect to get this from a dancing competition. It came at just the right time in my life when I didn’t know this is what I needed.”

The Strictly Come Dancing judges loved Hadland’s performance, awarding her 39 points – her highest score so far – for the Couples Choice.

open image in gallery Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola perform at Blackpool Tower Ballroom ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Head judge Shirley Ballas said: “You represent all women in what you can achieve if you believe and I think that was your best dance.”

Meanwhile, Anton Du Beke echoed: “It’s the best thing you’ve done by miles.”

Elsewhere during the episode, Chris McCausland secured his highest score of the series so far performing a American Smooth to “Jump” by Paul Anka with his partner Dianne Buswell.

open image in gallery Hadland and Coppola scored their highest score of the series so far ( Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire )

Strictly’s Blackpool Week follows last week’s elimination of X Factor star Shayne Ward and his partner Nancy Xu, who faced singer Wynne Evans and pro partner Katya Jones in the dance-off.

Elsewhere, JB Gill and Lauren Oakley –who has stepped in for Amy Dowden who left the competition due to injury – and Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec, held their position at the top of the leaderboard for the second week running.

Meanwhile, Pete Wicks stole hearts with a Couple’s Choice dance dedicated to his late grandma, Doreen, who died in 2022.