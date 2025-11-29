Ruth Langsford breaks silence on split with Eamonn Holmes: ‘Now the fear has gone’
Presenters announced last year their marriage was coming to an end
Ruth Langsford has opened up about her separation from Eamonn Holmes.
Langsford, 65, and Holmes, 65, began dating in 1996, and got married in 2010, though announced last year plans to divorce.
The couple were known for working together as co-presenters on TV programmes, most notably ITV’s This Morning from 2006 to 2021.
Speaking to Woman & Home magazine, Langsford said that she was in a good place following the split.
“Before, I saw darkness and was thinking, “Oh my God, what’s going to happen?” but now the fear [has] gone,” she said.
“Because what do you do? Do you crumble? Do you lay down and die? Oh no, not I. I will survive.”
She also spoke about her future, saying that she had learned to enjoy her independence – while remaining open to the possibility of finding love again.
"I haven’t been put off having a relationship,” she asserted. “I haven’t even been put off marriage, but I’m definitely not actively looking, and part of that is because I’ve realised I’m actually quite good on my own.
“I am independent and quite strong. It has taken me a bit of time [to realise that] and I don’t know what lies ahead, but that chapter now feels quite exciting. It’s not as scary as I thought.”
Since the separation, Holmes has been dating Katie Alexander, a relationship counsellor. Langsford and Holmes share a son together, 23-year-old Jack.
In the new interview, Langsford also spoke about the value that counselling has had amid her divorce.
“I started counselling when Eamonn and I separated, and I’m still having it. It is very powerful and very useful. It gives me tools to deal with things,” she said.
“My counsellor has probably seen us on TV, but she doesn’t know either of us so doesn’t get involved and doesn’t judge. She just listens and says, ‘Have you thought about this?’ or ‘Why did you feel like that?’ I think I know myself very well, so it has just been calming.”
