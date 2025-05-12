Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Real Housewives of Atlanta newcomer Angela Oakley has revealed she’s $2 million in debt after purchasing and flipping five investment properties she’s now having difficulty selling.

Oakley, 44, who joined Bravo’s hit reality series this season, spoke about her financial predicament on the show’s latest episode, which aired May 11.

“So I own five investment properties,” she said. “Most of them are ready for the market. It’s just that the price that we are positioning them at hasn’t been the most welcoming to the market, because I haven’t sold any of them yet.”

She then added: “I’m in debt $2 million, so I am in some deep s*** with these houses.”

Fellow Housewife Kelli Ferrell later stopped by to see the home, asking Oakley when she thought it would be ready.

“It’s about to hit the market in the next 10 days,” Oakley responded, leaving Ferrell surprised. In a behind-the-scenes confessional, Ferrell shared her true opinions about the property, saying: “I mean, the ceilings are a little low. The kitchen is nice. I mean, it’s cute, don’t get me wrong.”

'RHOA' star Angela Oakley said she hasn't sold any of her five investment properties ( Getty Images for Lionsgate )

Ferrell walked outside to see the house’s unfinished backyard, noting: “Angela, the pool don’t even have no water in it.” Making her way upstairs, she let out an audible gasp as she took a peek and noticed the house’s lack of closet space.

“Don’t beat me up too bad!” Ferrell quipped.

“I am desperate to unload these houses,” Oakley told the cameras, going on to reveal that she had listed the home for a jaw-dropping $3 million.

“I don’t know, girl. I don’t know if you’re gonna get $3 million for this,” Ferrell laughed.

Both Oakley and Ferrell made their RHOA debut in the show’s season 16 premiere in March, alongside Brit Eady.

Oakley was raised in Harvey, Illinois and later attended Chicago’s DePaul University, graduating with a finance degree. She currently works in real estate investing and tax preparation, according to her BravoTV bio.

She’s been married to retired New York Knicks star Charles Oakley since 2016. Together, the two have a blended family of four children. The couple is approaching their eighth anniversary, which they have planned to celebrate with a show-stopping vow renewal, per the RHOA Season 16 announcement.

During an earlier episode of RHOA, however, Oakley gave an update on their planned vow renewal, saying: “Charles is holding our vow renewal over my head because he feels like we spent all this money on these houses. [He thinks], ‘Let's handle this first, and then we can jump into something else.’”