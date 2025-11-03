Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reese Witherspoon has admitted that hosting the first Saturday Night Live after the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001 was “too much responsibility” for a young star.

The Legally Blonde star, 49, spoke on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast on Monday to explain that she was originally scheduled to be the host of that season’s premiere episode until it was canceled and pushed to September 29 in the wake of the attacks.

“[SNL creator] Lorne Michaels called me, and he said, ‘I really need you to show up. I really, really need this. Rudy Giuliani is gonna be here. All the firefighters are gonna be here. Paul Simon is gonna be here,’” she said on the podcast. “‘I just need you to come out and do something a little light and tell America that we gotta laugh again. We’ve got to get back the national spirit.’”

At the time, Witherspoon was only 24 years old and felt a large amount of pressure to follow through on the commitment.

“I also had a baby. I had a 1-year-old. I was a new mom. I had the biggest movie come out that summer,” she referred to her 26-year-old daughter, Ava, and her hit 2001 movie Legally Blonde.

‘It’s not the show’s fault,’ Witherspoon said ( Getty Images )

Michaels did let Witherspoon know that she was allowed to back out if she “didn’t want to do” the show, but she chose not to “quit.”

“But we did it. And it was good. And it was Amy Poehler‘s first show, Seth [Meyers],” she said.

Throughout the live taping, The Morning Show actor continued saying she “completely left [her] body.” She did not end up hosting the sketch comedy show again for almost another 15 years, with her most recent episode being in May 2015 during season 40.

“It’s not the show’s fault. It was just too much responsibility for a 24-year-old girl,” Witherspoon added.

Throughout her opening 2001 monologue, the actor did not mention the events of 9-11, which some staff members of the show at the time did not agree with.

“Not only was she not addressing 9-11, but, we’re going in the opposite direction. We’re not saying terrorism. We’re having a host that’s telling an old joke about a polar bear,” previous SNL writer Hugh Fink told Rolling Stone for an oral history of the episode for its 20th anniversary, noting that Witherspoon’s monologue was a “disconnect” overall.

The devastating event was later acknowledged by the then-mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani, who made a speech surrounded by first responders.