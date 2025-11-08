Former Top Gear presenter Quentin Willson dies aged 68

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Top Gear presenter Quentin Willson has died aged 68 after a short battle with lung cancer.

The television presenter and motoring journalist died “peacefully surrounded by his family” on Saturday, his family confirmed in a statement.

“A true national treasure, Quentin brought the joy of motoring, from combustion to electric, into our living rooms,” the statement said.

Willson was one of the first hosts on the hit BBC motoring show, alongside Jeremy Clarkson, before he went on to front Fifth Gear.

The broadcaster created and presented Britain’s Worst Drivers and The Car’s The Star and went on to perform on Strictly Come Dancing in 2004, where he continues to hold the lowest score in the show’s history.

open image in gallery Willson addresses members of the RAC and FairFuelUK in Westminster ( PA )

He was also an avid “consumer champion”, advocating for a number of campaigns including helping to freeze fuel duty with his FairFuel campaign and recently worked “tirelessly” to make electric vehicles affordable through his FairCharge campaign.

The statement continued: “Long before it was fashionable, he championed the GM EV1 and the promise of electric cars, proving he was always ahead of the curve.

“Much-loved husband to Michaela, devoted father to Mercedes, Max and Mini, and cherished grandfather to Saskia, Xander & Roxana. Quentin will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him personally and professionally.

“The void he has left can never be filled. His knowledge was not just learned but lived; a library of experience now beyond our reach.”

The family asked for privacy and said funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.