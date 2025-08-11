Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sign new Netflix deal to create ‘thoughtful’ content
Earlier this year Netflix debuted lifestyle show ‘With Love, Meghan’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have announced they’ve signed a new “multi-year, first look deal” with Netflix to produce “film and television projects.”
Earlier this year Netflix debuted lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, which met with mixed reviews.
In a statement to The Independent, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said: “We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand. My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.“
Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, added: “Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere. The response to their work speaks for itself — Harry & Meghan gave viewers an intimate look into their lives and quickly became one of our most-watched documentary series.
“More recently, fans have been inspired by With Love, Meghan, with products from the new As ever line consistently selling out in record time. We’re excited to continue our partnership with Archewell Productions and to entertain our members together.”
