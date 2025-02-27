Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Peppa Pig’s mother is pregnant with her third piglet.

The long-running animated series will be forever changed in an episode that will premiere – appropriately – on Mother’s Day (30 March).

The news was revealed exclusively to The Independent’s Charlotte Cripps as the show’s creators say: “It’s an important topic to explore”. It comes 21 years after the family first appeared on our screens.

“Pre-schoolers welcoming a new sibling will strongly relate to these new stories and can learn how to handle the new moment,” says Esra Cafer, senior vice President of franchise strategy and management at Hasbro, the company that owns the Peppa Pig franchise. “Even only children will delight in watching the ups and downs of having a new baby in the Peppa house. It allows parents and children to learn with Peppa as she navigates new territory.”

Peppa Pig celebrated its 20th birthday in 2024, and Cafer says it was the perfect moment for the show’s creators Neville Astley and Mark Baker to bring “a whole new dynamic” to the family.

But will it be hard for Peppa to have a sibling? “Like any four-year-old, Peppa will feel all the emotions – joy, jealousy, excitement, and confusion – as she becomes a bigger big sister,” Cafer says. “Facing new experiences with confidence and curiosity is what Peppa does best.”

Mummy Pig announced the news live on ‘Good Morning Britain’ ( ITV )

Mummy Pig also revealed the news in a interview on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (27 February).

“Well, I’m excited to share that our family is getting even bigger because... We’re having another baby!” she said, holding up a scan for viewers to witness.

“I’m due in the summer and we’re all so excited…A little overwhelmed at the thought of having 3 children under 5 running around, but mostly just completely delighted” she continued.

The news has already been shared with Peppa and George: “We weren’t able to keep it a secret for long. Peppa knew something was going on, and she’s such a curious thing - we had to tell her before she popped!

“They’ve had the occasional wobble and worry, but they’re mostly so excited! Every day they ask me how big the baby is, when is it coming, does it like Muddy Puddles and dinosaurs... It never stops!”

The family have not picked a baby name yet.