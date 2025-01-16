Paul Danan – latest tributes: Hollyoaks star praised as ‘beacon of light’ after death, aged 46
The world of entertainment is paying tribute to former soap star
Tributes are pouring in for Paul Danan, the former Hollyoaks star who has died aged 46.
As well as playing Sol Patrick on the Channel 4 soap, Danan memorably appeared on Celebrity Love Island – the series that launched the Love Island franchise back in 2005.
News of Danan’s death was announced by his team, Independent Creative Pr, who said on Thursday (16 January): “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan.
“Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many. His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him.”
No cause of death has been announced.
Ex-’EastEnders’ star pays tribute
Michael Grecco, who played Beppe in EastEnders, led the tributes to Paul Danan.
“So, so sad to read about the passing of Paul Danan. In this day and age of falsities and fake people, he was a genuine and caring man who just wanted to please everyone. A lovely warm man that will be missed by many. RIP Buddy.”
So, so sad to read about the passing of Paul Danan. In this day and age of falsities and fake people, he was a genuine and caring man who just wanted to please everyone. A lovely warm man that will be missed by many. R.I.P. Buddy 😢 pic.twitter.com/zk11RAVPQe— michael greco (@MichaelGreco2) January 16, 2025
