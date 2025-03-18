Patrick Schwarzenegger’s reaction to incest kiss scene revealed by co-stars

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s The White Lotus co-star has revealed he was extremely uncomfortable during his kiss with Sam Nivola, which shocked viewers in the show’s latest episode.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, 31, plays Saxon, the eldest child in the dysfunctional Ratliff family, in the third season of Mike White’s popular HBO drama based at a fictional high end resort in Thailand.

Saxon, who masturbated in front of his younger brother earlier in the series, kisses Lochlan (Nivola) in the season’s most recent episode after being egged on by their new friend Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon).

Speaking to Vulture, Le Bon said of filming the scene: “Well obviously they’re not brothers by blood, so that made it easier.”

She reflected: “I think for Patrick it was really difficult. For Sam, he was kind of like, ‘It’s whatever, let’s just do it well one time and it will be over.’

“You know? Because if you don’t do it well the first time, then you have to do it over and over again.”

Le Bon continued, “But Patrick’s reaction in the episode is his genuine reaction. We all thought he was going to throw up. And Sam was like, ‘It’s fine, it’s just a kiss, calm down!’”

open image in gallery Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola kiss in ‘The White Lotus’ season three ( HBO/Sky )

When asked why her character instigated the kiss, the star replied: “I think Chloe is deeply, deeply bored. There’s a void inside of her. She fills that void with partying, sex and chaos.”

She explained: “This kiss between the two brothers for her is just pure entertainment, which is obviously really evil when you think about it.”

Speaking to the New York Post, White Lotus executive producer David Bernad insisted the incest storyline wasn’t included “just for shock”.

open image in gallery Nivola, Sarah Catherine Hook and Schwarzenegger in 'The White Lotus' ( HBO )

He said: “There’s a specific reason in terms of the narrative storytelling, and the larger thematic idea Mike is trying to get across.”

White Lotus fans were quick to react to the moment on X/Twitter. “We all called the Saxon and Lochlan kiss happening in episode one and yet it still was surprising,” one person said.

Meanwhile, another person added: “I can’t say I’m shocked because White Lotus always pushes boundaries but this is INSANE. This family is a hot mess.”