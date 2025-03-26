Why Patrick Schwarzenegger won’t watch the final White Lotus episodes with his family

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Patrick Schwarzenegger has revealed he’s planning to avoid watching the final two episodes of this season of The White Lotus with his family as they’re “crazy.”

The 31-year-old actor, whose parents are journalist and Kennedy heiress Maria Shriver and movie star and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, plays Saxon Ratliff on the hit HBO series.

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, Schwarzenegger received a video message from Shriver asking: “What episode of White Lotus are you most nervous for me to watch?”

[Spoilers for The White Lotus season 3 follow]

In reference to the actor’s nude scene in the opening episode, she added: “I think every single one you’ve been nervous for me to watch, and you keep saying, ‘That’s not me, that’s a prosthetic.’ OK, anyway.”

Schwarzenegger responded that while “it was a little nerve-wracking watching the first episode with my whole family because I do take some clothes off,” that’s nothing compared to the next two episodes.

“I think some upcoming episodes I’m gonna watch without them,” he said. “I’ll definitely take a bathroom break. The next episodes are... yeah, they’re crazy!”

In the most recent episode, an incestuous plotline between Schwarzenegger’s character and his on-screen brother Lochlan (Sam Nivola) took an even more explicit turn.

On X/Twitter, Schwarzenegger’s father, Arnold, responded to the episode with a shocked gif of himself.

Last week, Schwarzenegger’s co-stars revealed how he reacted to the incestuous kiss he and Nivola’s characters shared.

Speaking to Vulture, Charlotte Le Bon, who plays their new friend Chloe, said of filming the scene: “Well obviously they’re not brothers by blood, so that made it easier.”

She reflected: “I think for Patrick it was really difficult. For Sam, he was kind of like, ‘It’s whatever, let’s just do it well one time and it will be over.’

“You know? Because if you don’t do it well the first time, then you have to do it over and over again.”

Le Bon continued, “But Patrick’s reaction in the episode is his genuine reaction. We all thought he was going to throw up. And Sam was like, ‘It’s fine, it’s just a kiss, calm down!’”

When asked why her character instigated the kiss, the star replied: “I think Chloe is deeply, deeply bored. There’s a void inside of her. She fills that void with partying, sex and chaos.”

She explained: “This kiss between the two brothers for her is just pure entertainment, which is obviously really evil when you think about it.”