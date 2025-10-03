Patricia Routledge death latest: Agent confirms death of Keeping Up Appearances star
Actor was best known for playing snobby sitcom character Hyacinth Bucket
Keeping Up Appearances star Patricia Routledge has died, aged 96.
The actor was best known for playing the snobby sitcom character Hyacinth Bucket, which she pronounced “bouquet”, from 1990 to 1995.
In a statement, Dame Patricia’s agent said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge, who died peacefully in her sleep this morning, surrounded by love.
“Even at 96-years old, Dame Patricia’s passion for her work and for connecting with live audiences never waned, just as new generations of audiences have continued to find her through her beloved television roles.
“She will be dearly missed by those closest to her and by her devoted admirers around the world.”
Keeping Up Appearances was a huge hit in its heyday, attracting 13 million viewers at its peak and earning her national acclaim.
Keeping Up Appearances star Patricia Routledge dies, aged 96
Patricia Routledge’s musings on getting older
Before her 95th birthday, Routledge, who died aged 96, wrote a poignant message, which has chimed with many fans and admirers ever since.
“I’ll be turning 95 this coming Monday. In my younger years, I was often filled with worry – worry that I wasn’t quite good enough, that no one would cast me again, that I wouldn’t live up to my mother’s hopes. But these days begin in peace, and end in gratitude.”
“I’m writing this to tell you something simple. Growing older is not the closing act. It can be the most exquisite chapter – if you let yourself bloom again. Let these years ahead be your treasure years. You don’t need to be famous. You don’t need to be flawless.You only need to show up – fully – for the life that is still yours.”
Patricia Routledge was known for beloved sitcom character
Patricia Routledge was best known for her comedy role as Hyacinth Bucket in the popular BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances. She played the role from 1990 to 1995.
The series saw Hyacinth try to prove her social superiority despite having a lower class background.
She left the show as she wanted to seek out other roles, citing Porridge star Ronnie Barker as an influence behind her decision: “He always left something when he was on a high, and it’s much better to have people say now ‘Oh, why didn’t you do some more?’ than having them say ‘Oh, is that still on?’”
