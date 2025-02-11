Paradise: Viewers flabbergasted by latest twist in ‘phenomenal’ Disney+ series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fans of the dystopian whodunnit series Paradise have expressed their shock over the latest clue revealed at the end of the show’s fifth episode.

“In the Palaces of Crowned Kings” was released on Tuesday (11 February), with many Paradise superfans staying up until midnight to view the latest instalment of the show.

The addictive Disney+ series follows Sterling K Brown as the widowed Secret Service agent Xavier Collins, who investigates the assassination of the re-elected president Cal Bradford (James Marsden).

*Warning - Spoilers ahead for Paradise episode five*

Episode five of Paradise focuses on president Cal’s father, Kane Bradford (Gerlad McRaney), who was an oil baron and now lives in Paradise with worsening dementia.

Despite his condition, Kane has special clearance to view files on the late president’s tablet that Cal didn’t even have access to read.

Yet, in the final moments of the episode, it's revealed that Collins’ teenage daughter, Presley (Aliyah Mastin) – who recently started a relationship with Cal’s son – somehow has the president’s tablet.

open image in gallery Sterling K Brown in ‘Paradise’ ( Disney )

“Now how and when did babygirl steal the tablet!? Out the safe?? How tf she knew the code? Why wasn’t she sleep!? What made her go in there ???” one panicked viewer questioned on X/Twitter.

“Episode 5 just gagged me again! Why TF is this show so good!?” another person exclaimed.

“Why does Presley have the tablet??? It makes sense now why Cal’s dad said he seen her before,” a third fan pointed out.

“I knew from the moment he snapped out of the dementia fog and recognised her omg!!!!!” another viewer said.

“THAT NEW PARADISE EPISODE … THAT ENDING. NEXT WEEK … IT’S ABOUT TO GO DOWN,” a fifth person predicted.

Paradise is set in a “serene, wealthy community inhabited by some of the world’s most preeminent individuals” and show creator Dan Fogelman consulted a sociologist to help design the idyllic town.

open image in gallery Brown and James Marsden in ‘Paradise’ ( Disney )

Speaking to BU Today, Boston University Assistant Professor of Inequality, Education and Belief Formation, Jonathan Mijs said: “The creators and writers on the show wanted to know what the social sciences had to say about what a perfect society might look like and how one would want to go about designing one.

“I was brought on to help the writers think this through and to bring in relevant studies and evidence,” he said.

“Over the span of six months, we met and I prepared a white paper that addressed a whole host of questions confronting the series’ billionaires as they planned for, and started building, Paradise.”

The sixth episode of Paradise will be released on Disney+ on Tuesday, 18 February.