Oscar nominations 2025: The full list of movies, actors and directors
All the movies and actors in contention for trophies
The Oscars 2025 nominations are about to be revealed in Hollywood.
After being delayed for a week due to the recent wildfires in Los Angeles, the nominations will reveal which movies, actors and directors are going toduke it out at this year’s awards ceremony, set to take place on 2 March.
The biggest contenders this year include Netflix’s divisive Emilia Pérez, Brady Corbet’s sweeping epic The Brutalist and pope drama Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes.
Meanwhile, actors who are expected to be named range from Demi Moore (The Substance) and Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) to Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) and Ariana Grande (Wicked).
Find all the nominations below as soon as they’re announced at 1.30pm GMT (8.30am ET).
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Best International Feature Film
Best Animated Feature Film
Best Documentary Feature
Best Film Editing
Best Cinematography
Best Music (Original Score)
Best Music (Original Song)
Best Sound
Best Visual Effects
Best Production Design
Best Costume Design
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Animated Short Film
Best Live Action Short Film
Documentary Short Film
The Oscars will air in the US on ABC. In the UK, viewers will be able to follow the 96th Academy Awards live on ITV, from around 11pm, on Sunday 2 March.
