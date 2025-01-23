Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Oscar nominations 2025: The full list of movies, actors and directors

All the movies and actors in contention for trophies

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 23 January 2025 07:48 EST
The Brutalist trailer

The Oscars 2025 nominations are about to be revealed in Hollywood.

After being delayed for a week due to the recent wildfires in Los Angeles, the nominations will reveal which movies, actors and directors are going toduke it out at this year’s awards ceremony, set to take place on 2 March.

The biggest contenders this year include Netflix’s divisive Emilia Pérez, Brady Corbet’s sweeping epic The Brutalist and pope drama Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes.

Meanwhile, actors who are expected to be named range from Demi Moore (The Substance) and Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) to Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) and Ariana Grande (Wicked).

Find all the nominations below as soon as they’re announced at 1.30pm GMT (8.30am ET).

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Best International Feature Film

Best Animated Feature Film

Best Documentary Feature

Best Film Editing

Best Cinematography

Best Music (Original Score)

Best Music (Original Song)

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

Best Production Design

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Animated Short Film

Best Live Action Short Film

Documentary Short Film

The Oscars will air in the US on ABC. In the UK, viewers will be able to follow the 96th Academy Awards live on ITV, from around 11pm, on Sunday 2 March.

