Oprah Winfrey and Bishop TD Jakes address rumors they attended Diddy’s parties
Megachurch pastor T.D. Jakes did admit to briefly visiting the rap mogul’s house to wish him happy birthday
Oprah Winfrey and the high-profile pastor Bishop T.D. Jakes have both publicly denied attending parties hosted by embattled rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.
Combs, 55, is currently on trial in New York facing charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. Many of the allegations center around drug-fueled sex parties known as “freak-offs”.
On social media, unsubstantiated claims and AI-generated images have linked both Winfrey and Jakes to these events.
According to reports in EEW Magazine, the publication of Christian organization Empowering Everyday Women, the pair addressed the scurrilous rumors while onstage at the Good Soil Forum in Dallas, Texas.
Billionaire businesswoman and television host Winfrey, 71, said: “I have never been near a Puff party.”
She continued: “Anybody who knows me knows if there is a party, I’m the first one out. The nature of my personality is that I am not a party person. That is not who I am. I like to sit at home with my thoughts by the fire, with the dogs.”
Bishop Jakes, 68, who recently stepped down as senior pastor of Dallas megachurch The Potter’s House of Dallas, said he had briefly visited one of Combs’s parties during the daytime.
“I stopped by Puffy’s house for 30 minutes to say happy birthday to him during the day at two o’clock with staff people,” said the pastor.
As for online rumors connecting him romantically to Combs, he said: “I am almost 70 years old. What do I look like? I am a grandfather.”
Jakes announced earlier this year that he is handing leadership of the church he founded to his daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and son-in-law, Toure Roberts.
Last November, Jakes suffered a frightening medical incident in the middle of his Sunday sermon broadcast on live TV, which prompted his parishioners to rush the stage to help.
During the sermon, Jakes dabbed sweat from his brow before saying: “I still love to preach. I ain’t tired of preaching.” Shortly afterwards, he lowered his mic and began to tremble, as church members rushed to the stage to assist the pastor. The livestream then ended.
In a statement after the incident, Toure Roberts said: “Obviously today could have been a tragic day, but it wasn’t by the mercy of God, by the grace of God, Bishop is doing well. He is recovering well. He’s under medical care. He’s strong. We are trying to get him to sit down. He’s the strong Bishop that we know, but we really can’t thank you enough for your prayers.”
