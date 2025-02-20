Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nobody Wants This is officially becoming a family affair as Leighton Meester joins her husband, Adam Brody, in season two of the hit Netflix rom-com.

Brody, 45, co-leads the series opposite Kristen Bell. The comedy, which debuted to critical acclaim last September, follows agnostic sex podcaster Joanne (Bell), who falls in love with newly single rabbi Noah (Brody). It was renewed within two weeks of its premiere.

Meester will portray Joanne’s childhood nemesis, Abby, who is now an Instagram mommy influencer, Netflix’s Tudum site reports.

Actor Miles Fowler (A Man on the Inside) will also appear in the show’s second season as Lenny, Noah’s Matzah Ballers teammate who gets set up with Joanne’s sister Morgan (Justine Lupe).

Last season, Brody and Bell’s characters sparked rabid viewer reactions when they shared a deep and intense kiss.

The next month, Bell’s husband Dax Shephard joked that he “didn’t even know she could kiss like that.”

"My friend ... we watched that scene together, the kissing scene, which I'd argue is the very best kissing scene ever, ever put on film,” Shephard said during an October 2024 panel at the New Yorker Festival.

open image in gallery Kristen Bell and Adam Brody co-lead Netflix’s hit rom-com series ‘Nobody Wants This’ ( © 2024 Netflix, Inc. )

“And my best friend, Aaron, from childhood, he goes, 'Does she ever kiss you like that?' No, I didn't even know she could kiss like that.”

Meester, who’s been married to Brody since 2014, was later asked about her feelings toward the kiss.

“How do I feel about the kiss? I think it’s great,” she told reporters on the Golden Globes red carpet. Brody quickly chimed in, adding: “She taught me.”

“I taught him everything he knows,” Meester quipped, with Brody saying: “She gets the good stuff. That’s not even the A material.”

That night, Brody won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of the “hot rabbi.”

Thanking Meester in his emotional acceptance speech, Brody said: “My darling, darling, darling wife. Thank you for sharing this life with me and this journey with me. Thank you for our family. Love you with all my heart. Thank you so much.”

open image in gallery Leighton Meester will join husband Adam Brody in season two of 'Nobody Wants This' ( AFP via Getty Images )

The camera then panned to Meester, who had tears in her eyes and blew a kiss in Brody’s direction. In another moment captured by an onlooker, the pair, who share two children, embraced and shared a passionate kiss after Brody’s win.

This isn’t the first time Meester, who’s best known for her role as Blair Waldorf in the cult TV classic Gossip Girl, has shared the screen with Brody. Years before they began dating in 2013, the couple co-starred in the 2011 rom-com The Oranges. They later reunited on screen for the 2014 movie Life Partners and again in ABC’s sitcom Single Parents.

Meester has also co-starred with Bell in multiple episodes of her teen detective series Veronica Mars.