Netflix is about to add one of the greatest TV shows for the first time
Long-running series will make its debut on service in February 2026
Another month, another huge month for Netflix, thanks to the addition of one of the best TV shows of all time.
In February, the streaming service won’t just be removing a bunch of titles, but adding even more, with new films and TV series arriving every day.
Among the new original releases are the return of smash hit series The Night Agent, the next show from Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee (How to Get to Heaven from Belfast) and the concluding chapter of Bridgerton season four. There’ll also be documentaries about Gordon Ramsay, Lucy Letby and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder (Matter of Time).
But the biggest addition is the long-running medical drama ER, which has seen a resurgence thanks to the Emmy-winning success of The Pitt, both starring Noah Wyle.
All 15 seasons of the series, which was created by Michael Crichton and launched George Clooney to fame in the 1990s, will become available to stream on Netflix during the coming weeks.
The show is set in the emergency room of a Chicago hospital, and is regularly cited as one of the best and most influential shows of all time. To this day, it’s considered the definitive medical drama.
Find the full list of every movie and TV series being added to Netflix in February below – we compiled this list with assistance from What’s on Netflix.
Original
Movies
1 February
Copshop – US
6 February
Yoh! Bestie – UK/US
10 February
This Is I – UK/US
11 February
State of Fear – UK/US
13 February
A Father’s Miracle – UK/US
Joe’s College Road Trip – UK/US
19 February
The Swedish Connection – UK/US
20 February
Firebreak – UK/US
The Orphans – UK/US
Pavane – UK/US
Television
4 February
Is It Cake? Valentines – UK/US
5 February
The Lincoln Lawyer season four – UK/US
Unfamiliar season one – UK/US
6 February
Salvador season one – UK/US
9 February
Matter of Time – UK/US
The Creature Cases: Chapter 7 – UK/US
10 February
Motorvalley season one – UK/US
11 February
Kohrra season two – UK/US
Lead Children – UK/US
Love Is Blind season 10 – UK/US
12 February
How to Get to Heaven from Belfast season one – UK/US
Million Follower Detective season one – UK/US
13 February
Museum of Innocence season one – UK/US
The Art of Sarah season one – UK/US
19 February
The Night Agent season three – UK/US
20 February
Strip Law season one – UK/US
26 February
Bridgerton season four, part two – UK/US
Crap Happens season one – UK/US
Documentary
4 February
The Investigation of Lucy Letby – UK/US
6 February
Queen of Chess – UK/US
9 February
Matter of Time – UK/US
16 February
Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model season one – UK/US
18 February
Being Gordon Ramsay – UK/US
27 February
Formula 1: Drive to Survive season eight – UK/US
Mo Gilligan: In The Movement – UK/US
17 February
Sommore: Chandelier Fly – UK/US
24 February
Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter – UK/US
Movies
1 October
The American President – US
Anniversary – UK
The Bucket List – US
Crazy, Stupid, Love – US
Ex Machina – US
Faith in the Flames: The Nicole Jolly Story – US
Flipped – US
Focus – US
The Glass House – US
Hell or High Water – US
How to Train Your Dragon – US
How to Train Your Dragon 2 – US
Independence Day – US
Kung Fu Panda 4 – UK
Lee Daniels’ The Butler – US
Letters to Juliet – US
Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates – US
The Mirror Has Two Faces – US
Mississippi Grind – US
Mrs Doubtfire – US
Night at the Museum – US
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian – US
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb – US
Rumor Has It… – US
Terry McMillan Presents: Forever – US
Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love – US
Vertical Limit – US
You’ve Got Mail – US
Zero Dark Thirty – US
2 February
Apollo 11 – US
3 February
Even If This Love Disappears Tonight – UK
Honey Don’t – US
5 February
Everyone Knows Juan – UK
Top Secret! – UK
6 February
Heartburn – UK
Overboard – US
7 February
Death Whisperer 3 – UK/US
9 February
Colossal – US
10 February
Free Fire
How to Train Your Dragon (2025) – US
12 February
The Black Phone – US
The Darjeeling Limited – UK
The French Dispatch – UK
13 February
Bunny – UK/US
The Starling Girl – US
14 February
IF – UK
17 February
Cellar Door – UK
Tarot – UK
19 February
Life After Beth – US
The Iron Claw – US
Meet, Greet & Bye – UK
Wakefield – US
20 February
The Addams Family (2019) – US
The Addams Family 2 (2021) – UK/US
The Expendables – US
The Expendables 2 – US
The Expendables 3 – US
The Expendables 4 – US
Laggies – US
Rumble – UK
22 February
Abigail – UK
Bandit – UK
27 February
Trap House – US
28 February
Jurassic World: Rebirth
TV
1 February
Divorce Lawyer season two – UK
Everyone Else Burns – UK
Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing – UK
Heartland season 18 – US
Matori and Kyoken: Men in the Back Alleys season one – UK/US
Soda Master season one – UK/US
The Way Home season three – US
2 February
Baby Einstein: Ocean Explorers season one – UK/US
3 February
Animal Kingdom – UK
Night Court season one to three – US
4 February
Alone – US
5 February
Samuel season one – US
Search Party season one to five – US
9 February
Love Undercover season one – UK
10 February
ER season one to 15 – UK
Manhunt: The Child Snatcher – UK
PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA SIDE STORY [MAGIA RECORD] – UK
11 February
What I Like About You season one to four – US
13 February
Suburgatory season one to three – US
15 February
Kenlchi: The Mightiest Disciple – UK/US
Stargate SG-1 season one to 10 – US
The Hunting Party season one – US
20 February
Mike & Molly season one to six – US
25 February
Shrill – UK
26 February
Brooklyn Nine-Nine season seven and eight – US
