Netflix has a very busy month in store this September.

Over the next 30 days, a large selection of new titles set to bother the service’s most-watched charts will be unveiled.

These include House of Guinness, the latest period series from Peaky Blinderscreator Steven Knight, and an adaptation of classic manga series The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity.

The release that’s perhaps most anticipated, though, is the third season of Alice in Borderland, a science-fiction show that last aired in 2022.

Alice in Borderland follows gamer Arisu, who suddenly finds himself isolated in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo in which he must compete in dangerous games in order to survive.

The series, based on a popular manga of the same name, has generated a solid fanbase since its premiere in 2020 – and season three promises to include many brutal twists and turns that’ll shock viewers.

September will also see the addition of Mike Leigh’s 2024 film Hard Truths, the Godfather trilogy and, ahead of Edgar Wright’s remake, the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger film The Running Man.

Find a full list of every movie and TV series coming to Netflix in September 2025 below – and a list of everything leaving here.

NB: The Independent put this list together with assistance from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL

TV

3 September

Wednesday season two, part two – UK/US

open image in gallery Jenna Ortega returns for the concluding part of ‘Wednesday’ season two ( Netflix )

4 September

Pokémon Concierge season one, part two – UK/US

5 September

The Great British Baking Show season 13 (new episodes weekly) – US

5 September

Queen Mantis season one – plus new episodes weekly – UK/US

7 September

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity season one – UK/US

8 September

Her Mother’s Killer season two – UK/US

9 September

Kiss or Die season one – UK/US

10 September

The Dead Girls season one – UK/US

Love is Blind: France season one – UK/US

Love is Blind: Brazil – A Fresh Start season five – UK/US

11 September

Diary of a Ditched Girl season one – UK/US

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black season two – UK/US

12 September

Maledictions season one – UK/US

Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series season one – UK/US

You And Everything Else season one – UK/US

17 September

1670 season two – UK/US

Next Gen Chef season one – UK/US

18 September

The BA***DS of Bollywood season one – UK/US

Black Rabbit season one – UK/US

Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel season one – UK/US

open image in gallery Jason Bateman and Jude Law in new miniseries ‘Black Rabbit’ ( Netflix )

19 September

Billionaires Bunker season one – UK/US

Haunted Hotel season one – UK/US

21 September

Death Inc season three – UK/US

23 September

Crime Scene Zero season one – UK/US

24 September

The Guest season one

25 September

Alice in Borderland season three – UK/US

House of Guinness season one – UK/US

Wayward season one – UK/US

26 September

Ángela season one – UK/US

Pokémon Horizons season two – The Search for Laqua part four – UK/US

open image in gallery ‘House of Guinness’ is the next historical drama from ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight ( Netflix )

Movies

5 September

Inspector Zende – UK/US

11 September

Kontrabida Academy – UK/US

12 September

The Wrong Paris – UK/US

18 September

Same Day With Someone – UK/US

19 September

She Said Maybe – UK/US

26 September

French Lover – UK/US

Mantis – UK/US

Ruth & Boaz – UK/US

Documentary

4 September

Countdown: Canelo v Crawford – UK/US

5 September

Love Con Revenge – UK/US

10 September

aka Charlie Sheen – UK/US

12 September

Beauty and the Bester – UK/US

16 September

Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story season one – UK/US

17 September

Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen season one – UK/US

30 September

Nightmares of Nature: Cabin in the Woods – UK/US

open image in gallery Charlie Sheen is the subject of a new Netflix documentary ( Getty Images )

Comedy

9 September

Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You – UK/US

23 September

Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy – UK/US

30 September

Earthquake: Joke Telling Business –UK/US

Sport

13 September

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford (LIVE) – UK/US

Kids

8 September

Dr Seuss’s Red Fish Blue Fish season one – UK/US

11 September

Wolf King season two – UK/US

22 September

Blippi’s Job Show season two

LICENCED

TV

1 September

Beyblade X – UK

Franklin & Bash – US

Gogglebox season 19 – UK

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 – UK

Karen Kingsbury’s A Thousand Tomorrows – US

Ms Rachel – US

Orphan Black – US

Race Across the World – UK

60 Days In season eight – US

open image in gallery Tatiana Maslany in ‘Orphan Black’ ( BBC America )

2 September

SWAT season six – UK

7 September

The Killing Kind – UK

Monroe – UK

10 September

Accused – UK

11 September

Mayfair Witches season one – UK

14 September

Ancient Aliens season 11

15 September

Call the Midwife season 14 – US

Nashville season one to six – US

SWAT season eight – US

25 September

Special Ops: Lioness – UK

Movies

1 September

Abducted on Prom Night – US

The Amazing Spider-Man– US

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – US

Amsterdam – UK

open image in gallery John David Washington, Christian Bale and Margot Robbie in ‘Amsterdam’ ( © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved. )

Billy Madison – US

The Boy Next Door – US

Boyz n the Hood – US

Bram Stoker’s Dracula – US

Bridesmaids – US

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – US

Chicken Run – US

Dennis the Menace – US

Devil on Campus: The Larry Ray Story – US

8 Mile – US

ET the Extra-Terrestrial – US

Edge of Tomorrow – US

Escape Room – US

The 4 Rascals – UK/US

The Four Seasons – US

Good Advice – US

Hot Shots! – US

Hot Shots! Part Deux – US

Inglourious Basterds – US

Inside Man – US

Inside Man: Most Wanted – US

Knocked Up – US

La La Land – US

The Land Before Time – US

Liar Liar – US

Limitless – US

Long Shot – US

Money Talks – US

Paddington – US

Phantom Thread – US

Puss in Boots – US

The Rookie – US

The Running Man – US

Shark Tale – US

Sherlock Holmes – US

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows – US

Shrek – US

Shrek 2 – US

Shrek Forever After – US

Shrek the Third – US

Stand by Me – US

Thanksgiving – UK

Under the Boardwalk – UK

We’re the Millers – US

White Noise (2005) – US

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory – US

4 September

The Blackening – US

Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital – UK/US

Tomb Watcher – UK/US

5 September

Hard Truths – UK

The Royal Hotel – UK

open image in gallery Marianne Jean-Baptiste in Hard Truths’ ( StudioCanal )

7 September

Leap! / Ballerina – US

Redeeming Love – US

The Running Man – UK

9 September

Daddy’s Home – US

Daddy’s Home 2 – US

10 September

Bombshell – US

11 September

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret – US

14 September

Moving On – US

15 September

Ice Road: Vengeance – US

Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcella Borges Story – US

19 September

A Bright Lawyer – US

Cobweb – US

20 September

Anyone But You – UK

open image in gallery Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in comedy ‘Anyone But You’ ( CTMG, Inc/Brook Rushton. All Rights Reserved )

22 September

San Andreas – US

25 September

The Godfather – UK

The Godfather Part II – UK

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone – UK

28 September

Idiocracy – US

Sweet Home Alabama – US

10 Things I Hate About You – US

Documentary

1 September

Microwaves vs Air Fryers: Which is Better? – UK

9 September

Inside Cadbury: Chocolate Secrets Unwrapped – UK

11 September

I Am Not a Rapist – UK

open image in gallery Al Pacino in ‘The Godfather’ ( Paramount Pictures )

Kids

18 September

Little Angel volume six – US

19 September

Anpanman: Purun, The Soap Bubble – US

Anpanman: Revive Banana Island! – US

Anpanman: Shine! Kulun and the Stars of Life – US

Anpanman: Twinkle! Princess Vanilla of Ice Cream Land – US