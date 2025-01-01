New on Netflix this month, including scariest film in years and perfect January 2025 binge watch
Conspiracy drama will be streaming service’s first smash hit show of the year
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
As 2025 arrives, Netflix is kicking off its new year with a busy schedule of film and TV releases.
While more than 200 titles are being removed in January, there will be even more arrivals, including Western miniseries American Primeval, from Friday Night Lights creator Peter Berg, a documentary about late chat show host Jerry Springer and, in the US, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, which aired in the UK over Christmas.
There will also be follow-up seasons for Mo, The Recruit and The Night Agent, which became a massive sleeper hit for the streaming service upon its original release in March 2023.
Season two of the government conspiracy thriller sees Gabriel Basso return as FBI agent Peter Sutherland – and new episodes will be the perfect binge watch going into the new year.
To celebrate what would have been Elvis Presley’s 90th birthday in January, Baz Luhrmann’s biopic on the singer, starring Austin Butler, will also be added as will Hereditary, which is considered not only the most frightening horror film in years, but the greatest, also.
Find the full list of every movie and TV series being added to Netflix in January 2025 below.
NB: we compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.
ORIGINAL
Movies
The Love Scam – UK/US
Number 24 – UK/US
3 January
Umjolo: My Beginning, My End! – UK/US
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – US
10 January
Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger – UK/US
17 January
Back in Action – UK/US
24 January
The Sand Castle – UK/US
31 January
Lucca’s World – UK/US
TV
2 January
Cunk on Life – US
Stranded with my Mother-in-Law season two – UK/US
3 January
Bandidos season two – UK/US
Love is Blind: Germany season one – UK/US
Selling the City season one – UK/US
4 January
When the Stars Gossip season one (new episodes weekly) – UK/US
7 January
The Breakthrough season one – UK/US
8 January
Dubai Bling season three – UK/US
Fake Profile season two – UK/US
Hound’s Hill season one – UK/US
I AM A KILLER season six – UK/US
Subteran season one – UK/US
9 January
American Primeval season one – UK/US
Asura season one – UK/US
The Upshaws part six – UK/US
10 January
Alpha Males season three – UK/US
Black Warrant season one – UK/US
14 January
Single’s Inferno season four – UK/US
15 January
Krapopolis season one – UK/US
Public Disorder season one – UK/US
16 January
XO, Kitty season two – UK/US
17 January
Young, Famous & African season three – UK/US
22 January
WAGs to Riches season one – UK/US
23 January
The Night Agent season two – UK/US
30 January
Mo season two – UK/US
The Recruit season two – UK/US
31 January
The Snow Girl season two – UK/US
Documentary
1 January
Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever – UK/US
7 January
Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action – UK/US
9 January
I Am Ilary – UK/US
29 January
Six Nations: Full Contact season two – UK/US
Comedy
7 January
Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy – UK/US
14 January
Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart – UK/US
28 January
Liza Treyger: Night Owl – UK/US
Anime
6 January
My Happy Marriage season two – UK/US
11 January
Baban Baban Ban Vampire season one – UK/US
SAKAMOTO DAYS season one – UK/US
16 January
Castlevania Nocturne season two – UK/US
30 January
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse season two – UK/US
Live Sport
7 January
RAW (1am GMT) – UK/US
8 January
NXT (1am GMT) – UK/US
11 January
SMACKDOWN (1am GMT) – UK/US
Games
Netflix Stories: Love is Blind (Winter Kiss) – UK/US
LICENCED TITLES
Movies
1 January
Apollo 13 – US
Blended – US
Bruce Almighty – US
Colombiana – US
Dallas Buyers Club – US
Dr Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat – US
Dr Seuss’ The Lorax – US
Erin Brockovich – US
The Flintstones – US
Hotel Transylvania – US
Hotel Transylvania 2 – US
I Know What You Did Last Summer – US
Inception – US
Interstellar – US
In The Heart of the Sea – US
Little Fockers – US
A Little White Lie – US
Love Actually – US
Meet the Fockers – US
Meet the Parents – US
Melancholia – US
The Net – US
Notting Hill – US
Out of Africa – US
Rush Hour – US
Rush Hour 2 – US
Rush Hour 3 – US
Schindler’s List – US
Scooby-Doo – US
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed – US
Spider-Man – US
Spider-Man 2 – US
Spider-Man 3 – US
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water – US
13 Going on 30 – US
3 Ninjas: Kick Back – US
2 January
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – US
Kaka Boss – US
3 January
Elvis – UK
4 January
80 for Brady – US
9 January
Lion – US
15 January
Hereditary – US
16 January
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent – US
19 January
The Pope’s Exorcist – UK
21 January
The Storied Life of AJ Fikry – US
You Gotta Believe – US
26 January
You Hurt My Feelings – US
TV
1 January
The Bernie Mac Show season one to five – US
The Black Swindler season one – US
Departure – UK
Kisarazu Cat’s Eye season one – US
Seven Figures season one – US
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season one – US
7 January
Younger season one to seven – US
12 January
Chef & My Fridge season one – UK/US
13 January
The Walking Dead: Dead City season one – US
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season one – US
23 January
NCIS season one to five – US
Documentary
2 January
RRR Behind & Beyond – US
17 January
The Roshans – US
Anime
1 January
Cells at Work! – UK
Naruto season two – UK
Spy x Family season two – UK
Dr Stone – US
9 January
Mashle: Magic and Muscles Manga series – UK
Sport
WWE Legends Profiles – US
WWE RAW Classics – US
WWE RAW Top 10 – US
WWE Road to Wrestlemania – US
WWE Superstar Profiles – US
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments