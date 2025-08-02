Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

New on Netflix in August 2025, including return of smash hit series after long absence

You’ll want to add a load of these movies and TV titles to your watchlist

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 02 August 2025 07:28 EDT
Comments
Wednesday season 2 - trailer

August is going to be a huge month for Netflix thanks to the return of one of its most successful original shows.

Wednesday, the Addams Family spin-off starring Jenna Ortega, is returning for its next batch of episodes, after almost two years.

Also arriving in August will be the adaptation of Richard Osman’s best-selling novel The Thursday Murder Club, produced by Steven Spielberg and starring Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie.

Meanwhile, Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy head up Hostage, a new show about an international summit gone awry with shades of The Diplomat.

Find a full list of every movie and TV show arriving on Netflix in August 2025 below – and a list of everything being removed here.

NB: We put this list together with assistance from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL

TBA

Dinner Time Live with David Chang (LIVE) – UK/US

TV

1 August

Perfect Match season three – UK/US

2 August

Beyond the Bar season one – UK/US

6 August

Wednesday season two, volume one – UK/US

Jenna Ortega returns in ‘Wednesday’ season two
Jenna Ortega returns in ‘Wednesday’ season two (Netflix)

10 August

Deive Leonard: Before & After – UK/US

12 August

Final Draft season one – UK/US

13 August

Love is Blind: UK season two – UK/US

Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians season one – UK/US

Young Millionaires season one – UK/US

14 August

In the Mud season one – UK/US

Miss Governor season one, part two – UK/US

20 August

Rivers of Fate season one – UK/US

21 August

Death Inc season three – UK/US

Hostage – UK/US

Suranne Jones leads new drama ‘Hostage’
Suranne Jones leads new drama ‘Hostage’ (Netflix)

22 August

Aema season one – UK/US

Long Story Short season one – UK/US

23 August

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty season one – UK/US

27 August

Her Mother’s Killer season two – UK/US

28 August

My Life with the Walter Boys season two – UK/US

29 August

Two Graves – UK/US

Movies

1 August

My Oxford Year – UK/US

13 August

Fixed – UK/US

14 August

Mononoke The Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage – UK/US

15 August

Night Always Comes – UK/US

21 August

Fall for Me – UK/US

Gold Rush Gang – UK/US

One Hit Wonder – UK/US

22 August

Abandoned Man – UK/US

27 August

Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives – UK/US

28 August

The Thursday Murder Club – UK/US

29 August

Love Untangled – UK/US

Dame Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan in ‘The Thursday Murder Club’
Dame Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan in ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ (Netflix)

Documentary

TBA

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water – UK/US

5 August

SEC Football: Any Given Saturday season one – UK/US

8 August

Stolen: Heist of the Century – UK/US

13 August

Songs From the Hole – UK/US

15 August

The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies season one – UK/US

Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser – UK/US

19 August

America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys season one – UK/US

22 August

The Truth About Jussie Smollett – UK/US

A documentary about actor Jussie Smollett is arriving this month
A documentary about actor Jussie Smollett is arriving this month (Getty Images)

29 August

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish – UK/US

Comedy

12 August

Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy – UK/US

Sport

2 August

Summer Slam (LIVE) – UK/US

3 August

Summer Slam (LIVE) – UK/US

Kids

18 August

CoComelon Lane season five – UK/US

28 August

Barbie Mysteries season two – UK/US

LICENCED

TV

1 August

Children Ruin Everything season four – UK

Finding Alice series one – UK

Fire Country season two– US

Naruto – UK

Pawn Stars season 16– US

2 August

Super Rich Sleepover – UK

3 August

Normal People – UK

4 August

Closet Battle season one (new episodes weekly)– US

5 August

Love Life season one and two– US

11 August

Outlander season seven– US

Sullivan’s Crossing season three– US

14 August

Quantum Leap season one and two– US

18 August

Extant – US

20 August

Fisk season three– US

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones in ‘Normal People’
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones in ‘Normal People’ (BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu)

Movies

1 April

After the Sunset – US

American Pie – US

American Pie 2 – US

Anaconda – US

Clueless – US

Dazed and Confused – US

Dear Eleanor – UK

The Departed – US

Despicable Me – US

Despicable Me 2 – US

Fast Times at Ridgemont High – US

Groundhog Day – US

The Husbands of Rosario – UK

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)– US

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island – US

Jurassic Park – US

Jurassic Park III – US

The Lost World: Jurassic Park – US

Megamind – US

Minions – US

Rush Hour – US

Rush Hour 2 – US

Rush Hour 3 – US

Scarecrow (2024)– US

Thirteen – US

Weird Science – US

Wet Hot American Summer – US

Wyatt Earp – US

2 August

Freelance – US

8 August

The Exorcist: Believer – UK

Maria – UK

Angelina Jolie as opera singer Maria Callas in ‘Maria’
Angelina Jolie as opera singer Maria Callas in ‘Maria’ (Pablo Larrain/Netflix © 2024. All Rights Reserved)

9 August

The Iron Claw – UK

Kandahar – US

10 August

Blood Brothers (2025) – UK

Marry Me – US

14 August

The Lost Lands – UK

15 August

Bend It Like Beckham – UK

‘The Iron Claw’
‘The Iron Claw’ (House Claw LLC.)

16 August

The Fast and the Furious – US

2 Fast 2 Furious – US

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift – US

Fast Five – US

Fast & Furious 6 – US

Furious 7 – US

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – US

21 August

The 355 – US

22 August

Trolls Band Together – UK

Documentary

2 August

Body In The Bin: The Murder of Louise Kam – UK

5 August

Titans: The Rise of Hollywood – US

10 August

Antes & Depois – US

19 August

Titans: The Rise of Wall Street – US

Comedy

1 August

Chris Ramsey: Approval Needed – UK

Chris Ramsey: Just Happy To Get Out of the House – UK

Chris Ramsey Live: All Growed Up – UK

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in