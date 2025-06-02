Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New on Netflix in June 2025, including dramatic end of biggest show

The next 30 days will lead to an end of an era for the streaming service

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 02 June 2025 00:31 EDT
Comments
Squid Game Season 3 teaser

June 2025 will mark the end of an era for Netflix, with the conclusion of its most-watched show in history.

As well as the usual round of removals, a new bunch of new titles will arrive on the streaming service next month, including the third and final season of Squid Game.

The Korean series became an unprecedented smash hit upon its release in 2021 – and after season two was released in December 2024, the show currently sits atop the highest viewed TV shows throughout the 2024-2025 season.

Other big releases set to land in June include season two of Arnold Schwarzenegger series FUBAR and a documentary about the Grenfell Tower fires. which killed 72 people in June 2017.

Find the full list of every movie and TV series arriving on Netflix in June 2025 below.

NB: The Independent put this list together with assistance from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL

TV

3 June

Sara: Woman in the Shadows season one

4 June

Criminal Code season two

Eva Lasting season three

5 June

Barracuda Queens season two

Ginny & Georgia season three

Tires season two

‘Ginny & Georgia’
‘Ginny & Georgia’ (Netflix)

6 June

Mercy for None season one

The Survivors season one

10 June

Families Like Ours season one

Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy volume one – episode one

11 June

Aniela season one

12 June

FUBAR season two

13 June

Kings of Jo’Burg season three

Too Hot to Handle: Spain season one

17 June

Kaulitz & Kaulitz season two

Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem volume one – episode two

18 June

Rosario Tijeras season four

YOLANTHE season one

19 June

The Waterfront season one

20 June

Olympo season one

Semi-Soeter season one

24 June

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise volume one – episode three

25 June

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season two

27 June

Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua season two, part three

Squid Game season three

‘Squid Game’ season three
‘Squid Game’ season three (Noh Ju-han / Netflix)

Movies

6 June

K.O.

STRAW

11 June

Cheers to Life

Our Times

20 June

KPop Demon Hunters

Documentary

4 June

Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal season one

11 June

Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000FT

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster

18 June

AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season two

Somebody Feed Phil season eight

20 June

Grenfell: Uncovered

Comedy

17 June

Justin Willman: Magic Lover

24 June

Steph Tolev: Filth Queen

Kids

9 June

The Creature Cases chapter five

16 June

Summer Playlist season one

LICENCED

TV

1 June

Pokémon The Series: XY

Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest

Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ

Prison Princesses season one

6 June

Golden SixTONES season one – plus new episodes weekly

9 June

Mashel: Magic and Muscles season two

12 June

Cells at Work! season one

14 June

Grey’s Anatomy season 21

17 June

Scandal season one to seven

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 21 is arriving on Netflix
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 21 is arriving on Netflix (ABC)

Movies

1 June

The American

Bad Neighbours

Barbarian

Bee Movie

The Birds

The Blues Brothers

The Devil’s Own

Dune (1984)

Family Plot

Focus

Frenzy

The Great Outdoors

Hitchcock

Hop

The Legend of Zorro

MacGruber

The Man Who Knew Too Much

The Night Before

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Rear Window

The Tale of Despereaux

The Theory of Everything

The Town

U-571

Us

Vertigo

‘Vertigo’
‘Vertigo’ (BFI)

5 June

Uninvited

7 June

Becoming Led Zeppelin

Boys on the Side

Piece by Piece

9 June

Get Hard

12 June

And the Breadwinner Is…

Plane

16 June

The Last Witch Hunter

Pharell Williams Lego biopic ‘Piece by Piece’
Pharell Williams Lego biopic ‘Piece by Piece’ (© 2024 FOCUS FEATURES LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.)

22 June

The Intern

Kids

1 June

Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks

5 June

LEGO: Dreamzzz season two

12 June

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish season two

