New on Netflix in June 2025, including dramatic end of biggest show
The next 30 days will lead to an end of an era for the streaming service
June 2025 will mark the end of an era for Netflix, with the conclusion of its most-watched show in history.
As well as the usual round of removals, a new bunch of new titles will arrive on the streaming service next month, including the third and final season of Squid Game.
The Korean series became an unprecedented smash hit upon its release in 2021 – and after season two was released in December 2024, the show currently sits atop the highest viewed TV shows throughout the 2024-2025 season.
Other big releases set to land in June include season two of Arnold Schwarzenegger series FUBAR and a documentary about the Grenfell Tower fires. which killed 72 people in June 2017.
Find the full list of every movie and TV series arriving on Netflix in June 2025 below.
NB: The Independent put this list together with assistance from What’s on Netflix.
ORIGINAL
TV
3 June
Sara: Woman in the Shadows season one
4 June
Criminal Code season two
Eva Lasting season three
5 June
Barracuda Queens season two
Ginny & Georgia season three
Tires season two
6 June
Mercy for None season one
The Survivors season one
10 June
Families Like Ours season one
Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy volume one – episode one
11 June
Aniela season one
12 June
FUBAR season two
13 June
Kings of Jo’Burg season three
Too Hot to Handle: Spain season one
17 June
Kaulitz & Kaulitz season two
Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem volume one – episode two
18 June
Rosario Tijeras season four
YOLANTHE season one
19 June
The Waterfront season one
20 June
Olympo season one
Semi-Soeter season one
24 June
Trainwreck: Poop Cruise volume one – episode three
25 June
The Ultimatum: Queer Love season two
27 June
Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua season two, part three
Squid Game season three
Movies
6 June
K.O.
STRAW
11 June
Cheers to Life
Our Times
20 June
KPop Demon Hunters
Documentary
4 June
Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal season one
11 June
Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000FT
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster
18 June
AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season two
Somebody Feed Phil season eight
20 June
Grenfell: Uncovered
Comedy
17 June
Justin Willman: Magic Lover
24 June
Steph Tolev: Filth Queen
Kids
9 June
The Creature Cases chapter five
16 June
Summer Playlist season one
LICENCED
TV
1 June
Pokémon The Series: XY
Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest
Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ
Prison Princesses season one
6 June
Golden SixTONES season one – plus new episodes weekly
9 June
Mashel: Magic and Muscles season two
12 June
Cells at Work! season one
14 June
Grey’s Anatomy season 21
17 June
Scandal season one to seven
Movies
1 June
The American
Bad Neighbours
Barbarian
Bee Movie
The Birds
The Blues Brothers
The Devil’s Own
Dune (1984)
Family Plot
Focus
Frenzy
The Great Outdoors
Hitchcock
Hop
The Legend of Zorro
MacGruber
The Man Who Knew Too Much
The Night Before
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
Rear Window
The Tale of Despereaux
The Theory of Everything
The Town
U-571
Us
Vertigo
5 June
Uninvited
7 June
Becoming Led Zeppelin
Boys on the Side
Piece by Piece
9 June
Get Hard
12 June
And the Breadwinner Is…
Plane
16 June
The Last Witch Hunter
22 June
The Intern
Kids
1 June
Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks
5 June
LEGO: Dreamzzz season two
12 June
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish season two
