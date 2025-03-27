Why Netflix’s The Residence is dedicated to Andre Braugher
Beloved ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star was set to star in the mystery drama before his shock death
Netflix series The Residence has been dedicated to Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher.
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star was best known to many for his performance as the stoic Captain Raymond Holt in the police comedy. He died in December 2023 after a brief illness with lung cancer.
At the time of his death, the 61-year-old was mid-way through filming The Residence, a series described by Netflix as “a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion”.
The show is the latest Netflix release from producer Shonda Rhimes, responsible for hits including Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder and Bridgerton.
At the end of the eight-part series, a card reads: “In Memory of Andre Braugher”.
Braugher was due to play White House chief usher (AB Wynter) and had completed half of his scenes while the show was in production when he died.
“There might have been a natural inclination to do that after the first episode, but for me, it was important to do that at the end of the whole series, to say, you were part of all this, and we have not forgotten you,” creator Paul William Davies told Deadline.
“He lived with us throughout the entire making of this,” Davies told People. “When he was here and when he was gone, we all thought about him constantly. His kind of spirit was throughout the whole show.”
There was speculation Braugher could appear posthumously in the show but the team eventually made the decision to recast the role and he was replaced by Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito. The star told Shondaland that it had been “a difficult decision for me to step into the shoes of Andre”.
He added: "I couldn’t be prouder and more honoured to be stepping into Shondaland’s The Residence for someone that I loved and respected and cherished in Andre Braugher.
"To be afforded the opportunity to create in his honour with this incredible team extends the depth and breadth of his legacy through all of us who loved him so dearly."
Fans were left emotional at the tribute as one person wrote: “The fact that Andre Braugher was filming the Residence when he died and the show is dedicated to him” alongside a picture of a cat crying.
“Loved the residence so much It was a good whodunit,” commented one person praising the programme. “I was so glued to my chair and watched all eight episodes and I haven't done that in a while. The best part is that it was dedicated to Andre Braugher. Shonda, please take your flowers.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments