Millie Bobby Brown was ‘crying every day’ after cruel coverage of her outfits

Millie Bobby Brown has recalled how coverage of her outfits left her “depressed” and “crying every day”.

The Stranger Things star, who will soon return to our screens in the fifth and final season of the Netflix drama, channelled a Nineties vibe as she promoted her movie The Electric State earlier this year.

Brown debuted Baywatch-inspired, dyed blonde hair on the press tour and wore outfits her stylist had borrowed from celebrities including Paris Hilton and Pamela Anderson.

But unfavourable press coverage of her appearance left the 21-year-old star distraught, she has now revealed.

Speaking to British Vogue, she said: “I was depressed for three, four days. I was crying every day.”

Brown said she cried while getting her hair and make-up done ahead of presenting at the Brit Awards in March and “was even welling up” when she saw Sabrina Carpenter backstage at London’s O2 Arena.

The “Espresso” singer shared some advice with Brown, who recalled: “Truly, always, her mentality is very much like ‘F*** ’em’, which I knew inside of me, but when you hear someone else say it, you’re like, ‘Yes! That’s it!’”

open image in gallery Brown with husband Jake Bongiovi at an event for the film in February 2025 ( Getty Images for Netflix )

In a video she posted on Instagram after the Brits, Brown said: “If me being blonde or wearing more make-up really bothers you, I’m going to address it – not just for myself, but for every other girl who wants to try a new hairstyle or wear a red lip.

“It’s, like, get off my f***ing case, you know? I am 21. I am going to have fun and play and be myself.”

open image in gallery Brown at the Brit Awards ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Brown has grown up in the limelight, having made her debut as Eleven in Stranger Things when she was just 12 years old.

In May 2024, she married Jake Bongiovi, the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi, in a secret ceremony attended by close family and friends. The couple had a larger wedding in Italy four months later.

Brown and Bongiovi announced in August that they had become parents after adopting a baby girl, who they have chosen to keep out of the spotlight.

Brown, who has not publicly shared her daughter’s name, said: “For me, it’s really important to protect her and her story until she’s old enough to potentially one day share it herself.

“It’s not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly.”