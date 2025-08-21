Millie Bobby Brown, 21, announces she’s adopted a baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi, 23

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millie Bobby Brown, 21, has announced that she has become a mother to an adopted baby girl with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, 23.

The Stranger Things star shared the news Thursday on social media, writing: “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption.

“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.

“And then there were three. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”

Brown spoke about her desire to have children during a March episode of the SmartLess podcast, saying that it is important for her to have a “big family” because she and Bongiovi both have multiple siblings.

open image in gallery Millie Bobby Brown announced the news of her and Bongiovi's adoption on Instagram ( @milliebobbybrown/Instagram )

“Of course I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family,” she said.

“For me personally, it’s a huge thing. Jake was like, ‘We cannot do that until we get married.’ So that was his thing. And my thing was, ‘I really want a family.’ I really want a big family. I’m one of four; he’s one of four. So it is definitely in our future.”

Brown and Bongiovi tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in May with their “closest” friends and family in attendance, including the model’s famous father, rock star Jon Bon Jovi.

open image in gallery Millie Bobby Brown has made a number of red carpet appearances alongside her husband, Jake Bongiovi ( AP )

A source told People: “It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”

In April 2023, the Stranger Things star, then 19, announced her engagement to Bongiovi with a black and white photo on Instagram, captioned with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s “Lover.”

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” she wrote.

Two months later, the couple had a private engagement party, where they posed for pictures in front of heart-shaped white balloons and a light-up sign that read: “Mr & Mrs Bongiovi.”

Their engagement came nearly two years after the pair confirmed their relationship with a selfie in June 2021.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Brown recalled their first meeting.

“I ran to my mum and said: ‘I really, really like him!’ After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side,” she said.

“You can’t pinpoint why, it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with.

“I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn’t really have to do much thinking.”