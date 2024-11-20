Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’m a Celebrity star Danny Jones has opened up about his struggles with anxiety, admitting he has been in therapy since he was 19.

The 38-year-old singer from Bolton rose to fame for being a part of the band McFly, alongside Dougie Poynter, who won the show in 2011. Now a judge on The Voice, the musician revealed that he struggles with his mental health.

Speaking about his tattoos with Loose Women host Jane Moore on Wednesday night’s episode (20 November), he pointed to writing on his wrists that says “Don’t worry, be happy”.

He explained, “It’s because I’m always constantly worrying, but that’s what I’m working on.”

As Moore asked if he’d ever been in therapy, Jones shared that he had, saying: “Yeah, I’ve been in therapy since I was 19 for anxiety.”

The musician revealed he had once had a panic attack on live TV while being interviewed.

“I was freaking out and I couldn’t answer the question that got asked to me,” he explained. As he felt the camera on him, he said he felt himself go white and experienced the urge “to puke”.

“Heart rate goes crazy,” he added.

Jones said he has always ‘escaped’ ( ITV )

Asked if he had always had anxiety or whether it was influenced by his experience in the band, Jones became visibly emotional as he put his head in his hands.

“I think I escaped a lot,” he answered.

He praised the benefits of therapy as he said it helped him to overcome feeling like a “burden”.

N-Dubz star Tulisa Contostavlos comforted Jones as she said, “It’s really good to let it out and it’s really brave to be vulnerable, people respect it.”

Strictly Come Dancing judge Oti Mabuse joined in to praise him as she said,“I think it’s really good that you keep saying people must talk, especially young boys. I don’t think young boys tend to talk that much and the suicide rate is so high in young men especially, so I think it’s important that you keep telling people to talk about it.”

Mabuse shared that her own brother had died by suicide at the age of 16.

“I think if he had spoken to someone about what he was feeling, it would’ve been a different turnout,” she said.

New episodes of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! air on ITV1 and ITVX every night at 9pm.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.