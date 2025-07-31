MasterChef contestant edited out of new series after objecting to it being broadcast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A contestant from the new series of MasterChef has reportedly been edited out after she objected to the show, which features sacked hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode, being broadcast.

Sarah Shafi, a management development partner for St John Ambulance from Leeds, is said to have told the producers of the show that airing it would send the wrong message to women following the misconduct allegations against Wallace.

Although Shafi had initially rejected an offer by MasterChef producers Banijay to edit her out of the episode in which she appears, she later reversed her decision after it was announced that the BBC would be airing the show from 6 August.

Speaking to the Guardian, Shafi said: “I didn’t say, ‘edit me out’. I said: ‘Axe the show, don’t air the show. I’m asking you not to air the show.’ Prominent figures have been abusing their power. What message does that send out to women?”

open image in gallery Gregg Wallace and John Torode will both feature in the new series of MasterChef ( BBC )

A report published earlier this month upheld 45 of 83 allegations against Wallace, including one of unwelcome physical contact. Several claims of inappropriate sexual language and humour were substantiated.

Torode was dropped shortly afterwards after an allegation of racist language used by the chef was substantiated during the investigation into Wallace’s behaviour.

Shafi claims that after the accusations against Wallace emerged, she had “quite a heated conversation” with a producer from Banijay. The 57-year-old says that she was “flabbergasted” after being told about the “potential solution” to edit her out of the show.

She added: “I said I am completely against this airing of the show. I object to it strongly. This is the principle I’m standing by. I’m objecting to the show being aired, not about me being in it.”

Shafi also suggested that MasterChef make a special episode that is dedicated to the alleged victims, which “excludes those prominent figures” and “focuses on the talent”.

Upon announcing that the series would be shown, a BBC spokesperson said: “After careful consideration and consultation with the contestants, we have decided to broadcast the amateur series of MasterChef.”

The corporation acknowledged that “not everyone will agree” with what it recognised as a difficult decision.

open image in gallery John Torode began presenting MasterChef alongside Gregg Wallace in 2005 ( BBC/Shine TV )

In a statement regarding Shafi, the BBC said: “Banijay consulted with all the contestants before that decision was made and there was widespread support for it going ahead. We are sorry that this contestant does not support the decision and we are grateful she raised this with both the BBC and Banijay.”

A spokesperson for Banijay said in a separate statement: “We are sorry that Sarah does not support the decision to air this series of MasterChef. We carefully considered her concerns about broadcasting the series and discussed them with the BBC. However, having consulted with all contributors in the series ahead of the decision being made, the resounding feeling from those taking part was support for airing the series.”

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.

In response to the report, Wallace said he is “deeply sorry for any distress” caused by the findings and that he “never set out to harm or humiliate” anyone with his behaviour.

The host also said in a lengthy statement released on Instagram that he had been formally diagnosed with autism, and suggested that his neurodiversity was “suspected and discussed by colleagues across countless seasons” of the show.