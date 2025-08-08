Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The controversial new series of MasterChef, featuring fired hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode, lost almost one million viewers compared with last year’s launch.

There appeared to be fewer jokes from Wallace and Torode in the first episode, which the BBC decided to air earlier this week following upheld allegations against the presenting duo.

However, the BBC has revealed that the headlines have had an impact, as the launch show was watched by just 1.96 million, as opposed to the 2.73 million who watched last year’s debut episode.

This is considerably down from the series peak, which was 6.4 million viewers for the 2014 finale.

It raises questions about the future of the long-running cookery show, which already has a celebrity series in the can, presented by Torode and Grace Dent, as well as two Christmas specials.

Fans of MasterChef, which was revamped in 2005, have been left conflicted over the new series, with many feeling uncomfortable about watching Wallace and Torode following the misconduct allegations against them.

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy told BBC Breakfast that she “certainly won’t be watching this series”.

The BBC said the decision to air the 2025 series of MasterChef, which started filming before allegations surfaced against Wallace and Torode, had “not been an easy” one.

“In showing the series, which was filmed last year, it in no way diminishes our view of the seriousness of the upheld findings against both presenters,” a spokesperson for the corporation said.

open image in gallery Fired hosts John Torode and Gregg Wallace on the new series of ‘MasterChef’ ( BBC )

“We have been very clear on the standards of behaviour that we expect of those who work at the BBC or on shows made for the BBC.

“However, we believe that broadcasting this series is the right thing to do for these cooks who have given so much to the process. We want them to be properly recognised and give the audience the choice to watch the series.”

Six amateur chefs feature in the first heat, and a message on the BBC media centre, alongside interviews with the contestants, states: “Please note this information is accurate at the time of filming, certain aspects may have since changed but this represents the contributors as the competition starts.”

It comes after one of the contestants, Sarah Shafi, agreed to be edited out of the series after objecting to it being broadcast.

During an interview with The Guardian, the 57-year-old explained that, during a “heated conversation” with a producer, she was urged to think about the life-changing opportunity the show provided to some contestants.

open image in gallery ‘Masterchef’ star Gregg Wallace has been fired from the BBC cookery show ( BBC )

In November 2024, it was announced that Wallace had stepped away from his role on the BBC cooking show while historical allegations of misconduct were investigated. He was replaced towards the end of the latest series by Irish chef Anna Haugh.

In July, a statement from Banijay UK and the BBC said they had agreed that “Mr Wallace’s return to MasterChef is untenable”.

This came after a review, published by the legal firm Lewis Silkin, upheld 45 of 83 allegations against the chef, including claims of inappropriate sexual language and one incident of unwelcome physical contact.

Wallace issued an apology saying he was “deeply sorry for any distress caused” and that he “never set out to harm or humiliate”.

Meanwhile, one allegation of racist language was upheld against Torode, who said he had “no recollection of the incident” and was “shocked and saddened” by the claim.

open image in gallery John Torode has been dropped from ‘MasterChef’ after one upheld allegation ( BBC )

The first three episodes of the new series of MasterChef are available to stream on iPlayer. Episodes air on BBC One from Wednesday to Friday each week.