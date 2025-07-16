How much is MasterChef worth to the BBC as both hosts axed from hit show?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It is perhaps the most well-known cooking competition in the world, but the MasterChef brand is facing some of the most challenging moments in its 35-year history.

Gregg Wallace, the greengrocer turned TV host who has fronted the show for almost 20 years, was sacked from the BBC as 45 allegations of inappropriate behaviour were upheld against him, including one of unwanted physical contact.

His co-star John Torode followed suit, learning of his axing through media reports. He identified himself as the individual accused of using an “extremely offensive racist term” in a report released following an investigation into inappropriate behaviour on the show, which he said he had “no recollection” of.

The BBC is facing tough questions about the future of the show, given Wallace and Torode are almost synonymous with the UK versions of MasterChef, MasterChef: The Professionals and Celebrity MasterChef.

The broadcaster initially stood firm on its decision to broadcast all material featuring Wallace that had already been filmed, but later pulled MasterChef Christmas specials from its scheduling last winter. The future of a recorded series, which took place prior to the scandal going public, is also uncertain. Several replacements have been rumoured to be in the running to replace the pair including Celebrity MasterChef host Grace Dent (who had already been brought in alongside Torode for the celebrity version), Saturday Kitchen’s Matt Tebutt and Great British Menu chef Andi Oliver.

BBC director general Tim Davie said in the corporation’s annual report released on Tuesday (15 July) that the issue posed a “difficult decision and we need to weigh it up carefully”, adding that “chefs gave heart and soul... and we need to talk and consult with them and then make a call”.

open image in gallery Two ‘MasterChef’ celebrity Christmas specials were pulled from the BBC’s schedule after the Gregg Wallace allegations came to light ( BBC/Shine TV )

He added: “[MasterChef] absolutely can survive and prosper, but we've got to make sure we're in the right place in terms of the culture of the show.”

A BBC spokesperson told The Independent: “At this stage we are not going to make a final decision on the broadcast of the series that was filmed last year. We know this is disappointing for fans of the show and those who took part, and at the appropriate time Banijay UK will consult further with the amateur contestants.”

While Wallace and Torode’s salaries were not confirmed in the BBC’s annual disclosure of earnings because of their contracts with Banijay UK, Wallace is reported to earn £400,000 on the programme, according to The Sun, while Torode’s net worth is estimated to be £8m.

As one of the BBC’s longest-running and most well-loved shows, MasterChef has remained a jewel in the broadcaster’s crown since its genesis in 1990.

open image in gallery The BBC iPlayer app displaying an episode of MasterChef: The Professionals available to watch on demand (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

Its initial run lasted 11 years, before it was rebooted with Wallace as its host in 2005. Since then, it has grown into the number of forms we see on our screens today, including the professional and celebrity versions.

While specific revenue figures for the BBC version are not typically disclosed, the global MasterChef format is recognised as a lucrative asset, generating income through advertising, international licensing, merchandise, and spin-offs.

In its 2025 report, BBC Studios confirmed earnings of around £2bn in total revenue, with its format sales and licensing deals, including MasterChef, playing a role in this figure. Last year, Banijay UK recorded a £53.4m pre-tax loss, according to City AM, which the production company attributed to a “challenging” UK TV market “with customers maintaining pressure on license fees paid for both new and returning commissions”.

The latest season of classic MasterChef won the title of the BBC’s highest rated cookery show this year, according to Banijay, the company which produces the show. Season 18, which aired in 2023, scored almost 4 million viewers for its finale and was the BBC’s highest rated cookery show since 2016.

open image in gallery MasterChef USA is judged by Gordon Ramsay ( Getty Images for Vegas Uncork’d )

Now, three decades after the first UK version, MasterChef is loved around the world and has grown into a global brand.

Produced by Banijay around the world, the company estimate it has been watched by over 1 billion people globally, with it being adapted in 65 territories worldwide, and broadcast in over 200.

Some of the most successful versions of the show include MasterChef Australia and USA, which is judged by Gordon Ramsay.

To top it off in 2017, MasterChef gained a Guinness World Record for the world’s Most Successful Cookery Television Format.