The unaired MasterChef series recorded before Gregg Wallace and John Torode were sacked from the show will air as normal on the BBC.

It was previously unknown whether the pre-recorded episodes would see the light of day after allegations of misconduct were upheld against the show’s hosts.

However, the BBC has now decided to air the series, which was recorded in late 2024, from 6 August on BBC One and iPlayer.

“After careful consideration and consultation with the contestants, we have decided to broadcast the amateur series of MasterChef,” a spokesperson said.

The corporation acknowledged that “not everyone will agree” with what it recognised as a difficult decision.

“In showing the series, which was filmed last year, it in no way diminishes our view of the seriousness of the upheld findings against both presenters. We have been very clear on the standards of behaviour that we expect of those who work at the BBC or on shows made for the BBC.

“However, we believe that broadcasting this series is the right thing to do for these cooks who have given so much to the process. We want them to be properly recognised and give the audience the choice to watch the series.”

On 14 July, a report upheld 45 allegations of misconduct against Wallace, including one of unwelcome physical contact.

It was announced the next day that Torode, his co-host of 20 years, had also been sacked from the long-running cookery show after an allegation of racist language was substantiated during the investigation into Wallace’s behaviour.

Wallace said he was “deeply sorry for any distress caused”, while Torode said he had “no recollection” of the alleged remark.

The BBC previously apologised to "everyone who has been impacted by Mr Wallace’s behaviour”, and admitted that “opportunities were missed to address” his conduct. “We accept more could and should have been done sooner,” said the broadcaster.

After Wallace stepped away from the show in November 2024, Torode filmed Celebrity MasterChef with Grace Dent as well as two Christmas specials.

The hunt is now on to replace both Wallace and Torode, with contenders including Nigella Lawson, Tom Kerridge and Big Zuu.

Before the allegations against the presenters were upheld, BBC director-general Tim Davie had expressed concern over cancelling the pre-recorded regular version of the series given that the amateur chefs who participated “gave a lot of time” to shoot the episodes.

“It means a lot, it can be an enormous break if you come through the show,” Davie said. “So, I want to just reflect on that with the team and make a decision and we’ll communicate that in due course.”

open image in gallery

In regards to Wallace, more than half of the 83 allegations against him were upheld, including one of unwelcome physical contact and several citing inappropriate sexual language and being in a state of undress. Seventy-eight witnesses provided evidence.

The “vast majority (94 per cent)” of the 83 allegations were linked to behaviour that allegedly happened between 2005 and 2018. Only one was substantiated after that time period.

Wallace faced multiple accusations, including claims that he made inappropriate sexual jokes, asked for the phone numbers of female production staff, and behaved unprofessionally around female colleagues on set.

He denied the allegations, and last week vowed to “not go quietly” after being dropped by the broadcaster, who said his MasterChef return is “untenable”.

Patrick Holland, chief executive of MasterChef production company Banijay UK, said it was “clear that escalation procedures were not as robust as they should have been”, adding: “We are extremely sorry to anyone who has been impacted by this behaviour and felt unable to speak up at the time or that their complaint was not adequately addressed.”

Karen Baxter, a partner and head of investigations at Lewis Silkin, who oversaw the seven-month investigation, said that Wallace’s autism diagnosis was “highly relevant in the context of the findings made, particularly regarding his use of humour as a ‘masking’ technique and his difficulty in reading social cues”.

open image in gallery

Baxter added: “Mr Wallace accepts that his diagnosis may help to explain some of his actions, but he does not wish to hide behind it.”

It was found that Wallace “was consistently described as energetic, humorous, and generally able to put contestants at ease” – but that some of these interactions and comments “made within earshot of contestants or colleagues sometimes resulted in offence and/or left people feeling uncomfortable”.

