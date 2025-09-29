Marvel actor ‘can’t remember anything’ about new MCU show despite being main star

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elizabeth Olsen can’t remember anything about the new Marvel Zombies animated series, even though she voices the main character.

The 36-year-old actor has played Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2014.

Olsen’s last major part as Maximoff was 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but she’s now returned as the character for the new horror-themed spinoff series, appearing in three of the show’s four episodes. However, she has almost no recollection of the plot or recording her lines.

"I truly recorded that years ago,” she said. “I can't remember anything. I need to watch it. I have no idea what [happens in] Marvel Zombies."

“I filmed it,” Olsen told fans at LA Comic Con. “It's my voice. I did it in my house, I wasn't even in an office space. This must have been 2020, 2021? Why was I working in my house and not in a studio? I really have no idea what it was like. I'm so sorry."

This isn’t the first time that Olsen has been honest about her lack of investment in Marvel’s output due to the superhero genre not necessarily aligning with her personal taste.

Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision ( Disney Plus )

“I think I haven’t always successfully made choices in my work that are aligned with my personal taste, and that is something I feel like I’m still trying to prove when I meet people,” the former child actor said on NPR’s Wild Card With Rachel Martin.

“Especially if it’s a work-type meeting and be able to express my personal taste in films and literature, and so I still think I have that to prove,” Olsen added.

“Because I have spent so many years doing Marvel that I feel like all the other jobs I have to do have to really reflect my personal taste because as much as I love being a part of this world – and I’m proud of what I’ve been able to do with the character – it’s not really the art that I consume. Which I have been very honest about.”

It remains to be seen whether Olsen will return for any further MCU projects, having previously dashed hopes of her starring in upcoming blockbusters Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars due for release in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

In March, The Hollywood Reporter asked her if directors the Russo Brothers are going to be extending “[her] stay" in London.

The 36-year-old coyly replied: “No, I’m back [in the States]. I just finished [Panic Carefully]. I’m moving on to filming a pilot for FX [called Seven Sisters].”