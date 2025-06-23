Margaret Cho claims Ellen DeGeneres was ‘mean’ to her throughout most of her career

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Margaret Cho has spoken out against fellow comedian Ellen DeGeneres, accusing the former TV host of being “mean” to her throughout most of her career.

Cho, 56, made the claims during a recent interview on Kelly Mantle’s self-titled podcast.

Asked her thoughts on DeGeneres, 67, the Drop Dead Diva alum, took a moment’s pause before sharing that she found it “so weird now that the public’s perception of [DeGeneres] is more true — she’s mean.”

“She was like, a mean girl. But also she would be real nice,” Cho said, adding that she thinks DeGeneres “always had kind of negative feelings towards me because her girlfriends and wives always liked me.”

“Ellen was really weird and not nice to me for most of my career,” the stand-up comedian continued.

open image in gallery Margaret Cho (left) accused Ellen DeGeneres (right) of being mean to her throughout most of her career ( Getty )

“I opened for her in the 1980s, when she was a headliner in comedy clubs and way before her big fame,” Cho recalled, “so then later, when I would do her talk show in the 2000s, she acted like we just met.”

“And I’m like, b****, what? Like, that’s weird,” the All-American Girl star said. “We go way back. It’s so creepy and weird.”

open image in gallery Cho appeared on an episode of 'The Kelly Mantle Show' where she shared her candid opinions on fellow comedians, including DeGeneres ( Kelly Mantle/YouTube )

The Independent has contacted DeGeneres’s representative for comment.

In recent years, DeGeneres’s public persona has been called into question amid rumors that she mistreated her employees and was not as nice as she appeared onscreen during the run of her eponymous daytime talk show.

She denied the long-circulating rumors in a rare 2018 interview with The New York Times, titled “Ellen DeGeneres Is Not as Nice as You Think.”

“That bugs me if someone is saying that because it’s an outright lie,” she said. “The first day I said: ‘The one thing I want is everyone here to be happy and proud of where they work, and if not, don’t work here.’ No one is going to raise their voice or not be grateful. That’s the rule to this day.”

DeGeneres’s talk show run came to an abrupt end in 2022 after nearly two decades following allegations of a toxic workplace environment. She has since retired from comedy.

“This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done,” she said during a July 2024 stand-up show in Santa Rosa, California.

Additionally, she said she had been “kicked out of show business for being mean” and confessed that she can be “demanding and impatient and tough.”

“I am a strong woman. I am many things, but I am not mean,” she insisted.

DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, are now living in the UK, where they relocated in November, months after she released her final stand-up special, For Your Approval.