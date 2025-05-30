Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Love Island USA has announced its initial cast of 10 eager singletons preparing to enter the season seven villa in Fiji this summer.

The American version of the hit British reality series — which sees a group of contestants enter a villa in hopes of coupling up to compete in games and challenges — returns to screens June 3 on Peacock.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will return as host. Offering her advice for the incoming group, Madix said in a promotional teaser: “My advice for Islander guys is be there for the right reasons. Like, I’m not here for guys trying to get up their Instagram following. Advice for Islander girls? Never settle for less than what you truly know you deserve.”

In a special clip released Thursday on social media, fans were introduced to the first group of hopeful islanders joining the show. As the season progresses, additional individuals, known as bombshells, will be added to the mix in an attempt to stir drama.

Meet the initial Love Island USA season seven cast below.

Jeremiah Brown

open image in gallery Jeremiah on 'Love Island USA' season seven ( Peacock )

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Jeremiah is a self-proclaimed “communication nerd.” “I’ve always been a more emotional type of guy,” he said. “I really don’t care if I cry in front of you.” Placing himself on a scale of “f***boy to great guy,” he argued he was three-fourths great guy — “most of the time.”

Chelley Bissainthe

open image in gallery Chelley on 'Love Island USA' season seven ( Peacock )

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Chelley describes herself as a Zodiac aficionado. “No, I’m not gonna judge you based off your zodiac — ok, I am, but not like fully gonna judge you,” she said, adding that she is Haitian and speaks some Creole.

Yulissa Escobar

open image in gallery Yulissa on 'Love Island USA' season seven ( Peacock )

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Yulissa is newly single. “I was in a nine-year relationship. He left me,” she said. “I’m glad he broke my heart, because look at me here.”

Of what she’s looking for in a future partner, she said: “I want my man to nurture me. I’m your baby. I am a baby. I’m 4’10”.”

Ace Greene

open image in gallery Ace on 'Love Island USA' season seven ( Peacock )

Hometown: Los Angeles

Ace is a confident “short king.” “I ain’t got no problem talking to taller ladies,” he said. “But, I’m not being no damn little spoon.”

He also noted that dancing brings him joy. “I got my rhythm from my mom. My pops, he got two left feet.”

Austin Shepard

open image in gallery Austin on 'Love Island USA' season seven ( Peacock )

Hometown: Northville, Michigan

Austin knows he’s good-looking. “I look damn good while cleaning a pool,” he said. “I got a pretty decent bulge, but that’s ’cause I stuff it,” he joked, laughing, “No, just kidding!”

Belle-A Walker

open image in gallery Bella-A on 'Love Island USA' season seven ( Peacock )

Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

Belle-A and her family own a coffee shop in Hawaii. “I love working at the coffee shop,” she said. “You make everybody’s day better by handing them coffee all day. It’s amazing.”

Taylor Williams

open image in gallery Taylor on 'Love Island USA' season seven ( Peacock )

Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Cowboy Taylor rode horses before he could walk. “If you’re not being dangerous, then you’re not living life,” he argued. He described his “type of girl” as someone with a big personality and “big booty” to match.

“A city girl would be cool,” he noted.

Olandria Carthen

open image in gallery Olandria on 'Love Island USA' season seven ( Peacock )

Hometown: Decatur, Alabama

Olandria is a first-generation college student, whose entire life revolves around college football.

Nicolas Vansteenberghe

open image in gallery Nicolas on 'Love Island USA' season seven ( Peacock )

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Nicolas is “down for anything, whether that be skydiving [or] motorcycling.”

“I’m huge into extreme sports,” he shared. “When I see a new experience, like I have to try it.”

Huda Mustafa

open image in gallery Huda on 'Love Island USA' season seven ( Peacock )

Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina

Huda is looking for her lifelong partner. “I don’t want a guy who’s at the club texting a million different girls,” she said. “I’m tired of going on stupid dates. Love Island find me a man!”

Season seven of Love Island USA premieres June 3 on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Episodes will release daily thereafter, except on Wednesdays.