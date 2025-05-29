Love Island USA: Meet the season seven cast
New season of the hit dating series will premiere June 3
Love Island USA has announced its initial cast of 10 eager singletons preparing to enter the season seven villa in Fiji this summer.
The American version of the hit British reality series — which sees a group of contestants enter a villa in hopes of coupling up to compete in games and challenges — returns to screens June 3 on Peacock.
Former Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will return as host. Offering her advice for the incoming group, Madix said in a promotional teaser: “My advice for Islander guys is be there for the right reasons. Like, I’m not here for guys trying to get up their Instagram following. Advice for Islander girls? Never settle for less than what you truly know you deserve.”
In a special clip released Thursday on social media, fans were introduced to the first group of hopeful islanders joining the show. As the season progresses, additional individuals, known as bombshells, will be added to the mix in an attempt to stir drama.
Meet the initial Love Island USA season seven cast below.
Jeremiah Brown
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Jeremiah is a self-proclaimed “communication nerd.” “I’ve always been a more emotional type of guy,” he said. “I really don’t care if I cry in front of you.” Placing himself on a scale of “f***boy to great guy,” he argued he was three-fourths great guy — “most of the time.”
Chelley Bissainthe
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
Chelley describes herself as a Zodiac aficionado. “No, I’m not gonna judge you based off your zodiac — ok, I am, but not like fully gonna judge you,” she said, adding that she is Haitian and speaks some Creole.
Yulissa Escobar
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Yulissa is newly single. “I was in a nine-year relationship. He left me,” she said. “I’m glad he broke my heart, because look at me here.”
Of what she’s looking for in a future partner, she said: “I want my man to nurture me. I’m your baby. I am a baby. I’m 4’10”.”
Ace Greene
Hometown: Los Angeles
Ace is a confident “short king.” “I ain’t got no problem talking to taller ladies,” he said. “But, I’m not being no damn little spoon.”
He also noted that dancing brings him joy. “I got my rhythm from my mom. My pops, he got two left feet.”
Austin Shepard
Hometown: Northville, Michigan
Austin knows he’s good-looking. “I look damn good while cleaning a pool,” he said. “I got a pretty decent bulge, but that’s ’cause I stuff it,” he joked, laughing, “No, just kidding!”
Belle-A Walker
Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
Belle-A and her family own a coffee shop in Hawaii. “I love working at the coffee shop,” she said. “You make everybody’s day better by handing them coffee all day. It’s amazing.”
Taylor Williams
Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Cowboy Taylor rode horses before he could walk. “If you’re not being dangerous, then you’re not living life,” he argued. He described his “type of girl” as someone with a big personality and “big booty” to match.
“A city girl would be cool,” he noted.
Olandria Carthen
Hometown: Decatur, Alabama
Olandria is a first-generation college student, whose entire life revolves around college football.
Nicolas Vansteenberghe
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Nicolas is “down for anything, whether that be skydiving [or] motorcycling.”
“I’m huge into extreme sports,” he shared. “When I see a new experience, like I have to try it.”
Huda Mustafa
Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina
Huda is looking for her lifelong partner. “I don’t want a guy who’s at the club texting a million different girls,” she said. “I’m tired of going on stupid dates. Love Island find me a man!”
Season seven of Love Island USA premieres June 3 on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Episodes will release daily thereafter, except on Wednesdays.
