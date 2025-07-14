Love Island USA: Season 7 winners revealed after scandalous season comes to an end
Fans have voiced their opinions about the results — and some people are vowing to never watch the show again
The winners of Love Island USA have been crowned.
Peacock’s hit reality dating show, hosted by Ariana Madix, follows a group of singles as they enter a secluded villa hoping to couple up and compete in games and challenges.
Four couples remained at the start of the season seven finale:
- Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales
- Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley
- Iris Kendall and Pepe García
- Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe
Warning: The rest of this article contains major spoilers for Love Island USA season seven finale.
In a season plagued by controversy and scandal, one couple has emerged victorious.
After the public vote, Amaya and Brian finished first, followed by Olandria and Nic in second, Huda and Chris in third, and Iris and Pepe in fourth.
Brian won the envelope filled with $100,000 cash. When asked by host Madix if he would keep the cash for himself or share with Amaya, Brian chose the latter.
Fans have been quick to react to the series finale, with some even skipping through Peacock’s two-hour episode to see who won. Some were furious with the result and vowed to not watch the show going forward.
“I feel like I wasted my time watching this Love Island season and I will not be watching anymore seasons,” someone wrote on X.
“What a mess i never want to watch another love island episode,” another agreed.
“I’m happy to get my life back now that Love Island is over but they didn’t deserve to win. But okay,” another said, adding the finale was “stupid.”
“Legit the worst season of love island,” someone else chimed in.
Others were pleased with the outcome, with one person writing: “Amaya Papaya is such an inspiration to always lead with a kind and loving heart. Truly the sweetest soul to ever be on Love Island.”
This season has been a blockbuster. Just two episodes into the season, Yulissa Escobar, 27, left the villa after videos of her making racial slurs resurfaced online.
Weeks later, 25-year-old Cierra Ortega exited following weeks of uproar over old Instagram posts, which contained a derogatory term for Chinese people.
Within hours of Ortega’s unceremonious exit, 24-year-old Huda Mustafa became the subject of a similar controversy. In an old TikTok video that has recently emerged, fans are debating whether Mustafa lip-synced the N-word during a rendition of Elijah the Boy’s 2022 hit, “Over You.” While some fans have insisted that she “skipped over the word,” others were convinced that “it’s obvious she said it.”
Escobar and Ortega have since apologized for their respective scandals.
While the season itself may be over, a reunion for all season seven islanders will take place August 25 at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock. Madix and Bravo executive Andy Cohen will host.
All episodes of Love Island USA season seven are available to stream on Peacock.
