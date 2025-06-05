Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Love Island USA: Meet the cast as one islander exits early after racist comments resurface

New season of the hit dating series is in full swing

Inga Parkel
in New York
Thursday 05 June 2025 10:59 EDT
Comments
Meet the season seven cast of 'Love Island USA'

Love Island USA’s initial season seven cast of 10 singletons is already down one contestant, Yulissa Escobar, after videos of her making racial slurs resurfaced online.

The American version of the hit British reality series — which sees a group of contestants enter a villa in hopes of coupling up to compete in games and challenges — returned to screens June 3 on Peacock.

During the second episode, which aired Wednesday, series narrator Iain Stirling announced that Escobar had “left the villa.”

Her exit came after videos of her making racial slurs resurfaced online, prompting immense backlash from fans. In clips obtained by TMZ, Escobar used the N-word on two separate podcasts while discussing dating drama.

Meet the remaining Love Island USA season seven cast below.

Recommended

Jeremiah Brown

Jeremiah on 'Love Island USA' season seven
Jeremiah on 'Love Island USA' season seven (Peacock)

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Jeremiah is a self-proclaimed “communication nerd.” “I’ve always been a more emotional type of guy,” he said. “I really don’t care if I cry in front of you.” Placing himself on a scale of “f***boy to great guy,” he argued he was three-fourths great guy — “most of the time.”

Chelley Bissainthe

Chelley on 'Love Island USA' season seven
Chelley on 'Love Island USA' season seven (Peacock)

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Chelley describes herself as a Zodiac aficionado. “No, I’m not gonna judge you based off your zodiac — ok, I am, but not like fully gonna judge you,” she said, adding that she is Haitian and speaks some Creole.

Yulissa Escobar — Removed in episode two

Yulissa on 'Love Island USA' season seven
Yulissa on 'Love Island USA' season seven (Peacock)

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Yulissa is newly single. “I was in a nine-year relationship. He left me,” she said. “I’m glad he broke my heart, because look at me here.”

Of what she’s looking for in a future partner, she said: “I want my man to nurture me. I’m your baby. I am a baby. I’m 4’10”.”

Ace Greene

Ace on 'Love Island USA' season seven
Ace on 'Love Island USA' season seven (Peacock)

Hometown: Los Angeles

Ace is a confident “short king.” “I ain’t got no problem talking to taller ladies,” he said. “But, I’m not being no damn little spoon.”

He also noted that dancing brings him joy. “I got my rhythm from my mom. My pops, he got two left feet.”

Austin Shepard

Austin on 'Love Island USA' season seven
Austin on 'Love Island USA' season seven (Peacock)

Hometown: Northville, Michigan

Austin knows he’s good-looking. “I look damn good while cleaning a pool,” he said. “I got a pretty decent bulge, but that’s ’cause I stuff it,” he joked, laughing, “No, just kidding!”

Belle-A Walker

Bella-A on 'Love Island USA' season seven
Bella-A on 'Love Island USA' season seven (Peacock)

Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

Belle-A and her family own a coffee shop in Hawaii. “I love working at the coffee shop,” she said. “You make everybody’s day better by handing them coffee all day. It’s amazing.”

Taylor Williams

Taylor on 'Love Island USA' season seven
Taylor on 'Love Island USA' season seven (Peacock)

Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Cowboy Taylor rode horses before he could walk. “If you’re not being dangerous, then you’re not living life,” he argued. He described his “type of girl” as someone with a big personality and “big booty” to match.

“A city girl would be cool,” he noted.

Olandria Carthen

Olandria on 'Love Island USA' season seven
Olandria on 'Love Island USA' season seven (Peacock)

Hometown: Decatur, Alabama

Olandria is a first-generation college student, whose entire life revolves around college football.

Nicolas Vansteenberghe

Nicolas on 'Love Island USA' season seven
Nicolas on 'Love Island USA' season seven (Peacock)

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Nicolas is “down for anything, whether that be skydiving [or] motorcycling.”

“I’m huge into extreme sports,” he shared. “When I see a new experience, like I have to try it.”

Huda Mustafa

Huda on 'Love Island USA' season seven
Huda on 'Love Island USA' season seven (Peacock)

Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina

Huda is looking for her lifelong partner. “I don’t want a guy who’s at the club texting a million different girls,” she said. “I’m tired of going on stupid dates. Love Island find me a man!”

Season seven of Love Island USA premieres June 3 on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Episodes will release daily thereafter, except on Wednesdays.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in